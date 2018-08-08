DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish voters in March will tackle the first two of five property taxes set to expire over the next several years.
The School Board on Tuesday agreed to call the election for the renewal of two of the 10-year property taxes on March 30.
One, a 7.4-mill tax set to expire in December 2020, funds the school district's general operations. If renewed, it's expected to bring in approximately $9.05 million annually.
The other, a 2.5-mill tax due to expire in December 2022, funds building maintenance, and, if renewed, would bring in an estimated $3.05 million annually.
Chad Lynch, director of planning and construction, had previously told the board that putting the tax renewal proposals on the March 30 ballot would require that the board begin the process in July.
The other property taxes set to expire, and what they fund, are:
- Salaries, 21 mills, expires Dec. 31, 2024.
- Facilities, 4 mills, expires Dec. 31, 2024.
- Technology, 8 mills, expires Dec. 31, 2025.
Also on Tuesday, School Board members recognized district staff stepping into new roles.
Laura Gilbert, formerly assistant principal at Spanish Lake Primary, has been named principal of the school. Also at Spanish Lake, Erin Holley, who was an instructional coach at the school, is the new assistant principal.
Loretta Moody, who was previously an instructional coach at Dutchtown Primary, has been named assistant principal at the school.