Court cases filed in Ascension Parish Jan. 31-Feb. 11:
CIVIL SUITS
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Michael Robert Richie, executory process.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Central v. Cardarian D. Wire, agreement.
Lucero Morales and Salvador Morales v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Kirk Bartholomew, damages.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Pyke Babin, contract.
Conn Appliances Inc. v. Trinell A. Tassin, promissory note.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Melissa Marie Deck, executory process.
Olin Corp. v. Lalumina LLC, executory judgment.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Gregory Paul Larks Jr., executory process.
Discover Bank v. Chloe Basiloy, open account.
Citibank NA v. Shannon P. Acosta, open account.
Andrew Hathorn v. National Union Fire Insurance Co. Pittsburg and Corey Butler, damages.
Joshua P. Stutes v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Redemption Financial Services LLC dba National Auto Acceptance v. Tamika Johnson, promissory note.
Felicia Valentine v. Ronald Brown and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Audreika Anderson v. Demarcus Collins and Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Mary Baker v. Wal Mart Louisiana LLC, damages.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Burbank Annette, promissory note.
Vilma E. Arana and Villasana V. Ernesto v. Geico Casualty Co. and Steve E. Myers, damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Charlie Forman III, executory judgment.
Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Lionel W. McQueen Jr., garnishment.
Bank of America NA v. Oriyomi Michael O. Idowu, open account.
Mariner Finance LLC v. Charlotte Varnado, executory judgment.
Tony Davis v. Barber Brothers Contracting and Ascension Parish, damages.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F v. Larry Joe Bowen aka Larry J. Bowen aka Larry Bowen, Gertrude E. Bowen aka Gertrude Bowen, executory process.
Us Bank Trust National Association v. Tam Gerber Nguyen aka Tam G. Nguyen aka Tam Nguyen, executory process.
Green Escapes Nursery Inc. v. Requin Construction LLC, tutorship.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Plaquemine v. Joanne Massey, promissory note.
Citibank Na v. Maryann Almonte, monies due.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Brandy White, executory judgment.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Myra Ann Gros, Marvin Charles Gros Jr., Aaron John Gros and Casey Lee Gros Hood, promissory note.
Brandon Johnson Sr., Carlice (individual on behalf of) Johnson and Brandon Johnson Jr. v. Old American Indemnity Co. and Jose Rodriguez, damages.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Jamyra Ireal Berfect and Jamal Jeff Lee Cox, executory process.
Brittney D. Winfield v. Timothy D. Efird, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co and Geico Insurance Co., damages.
L3 Enterprise LLC v. Acac Inc., lease.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba. Tower Loan of Denham Springs v. Christopher L. Donaldson, Jennifer L. Donaldson aka Jennifer L. Donaldson, garnishment.
Chance A. Rabalais v. Ascension Parish School Board and Misty Wagoner Gill, damages.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Ervin Mikell, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Tyson Templet, contract.
Katina Green v. Ronald Barbier and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Felix J. Dugas IV, enforce mortgage.
Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Fka and Jefferson Financial Credit Union v. Janetta Sanders and Calvin Hayes, executory judgment.
Crescent Bank & Trust v. Kimberly Estrada and Hilda Hinojosa, executory judgment.
Ashland Credit Union v. Lawrence J. Kelly Jr., garnishment.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael Stein, contract.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Raymond P. Thibodaux, open account.
Deidra Griffin v. FCCI Insurance Co. and Sno's Seafood and Steakhouse Inc, damages.
Devin Lewis, Brandee (on behalf of) Barclay v. Clint Guillot, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. and Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon, damages.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jose Martinez aka Jose Luis Martinez, executory process.
Lequita Jackson v. Rouses Enterprises LLC dba Rouses Market, John Doe and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Jude M. LeBlanc v. Louisiana State of Department Public Safety and Corrections, judicial review.
Mircal T. Parks v. Louisiana State of Department Public Safety and Corrections, judicial review.
Savings Fund Society Wilmington v. Tommy Dale Bradford aka Tommy D. Bradford aka Tommy Bradford, Linda Kay C.P. Lowe aka Linda Kay Celestin aka Linda K. Celestin aka Linda Celestin aka Linda Kay Phillips aka Linda K. Phillips aka Linda Phillips aka Linda Kay Lowe aka Linda K. Lowe aka Linda Lowe aka Linda Celestin Phillips aka Linda C. Phillips aka Linda Celestin Lowe aka Linda C. Lowe aka Linda Phillips Lowe aka Linda P. Lowe, executory process.
Lucie Walters v. Craig Craft, Miranda Craft and ABC Insurance, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Laurie A. Peterson Stark, interdiction.
Michael Nathaniel Miller v. Tequila Jecole Miller, divorce.
Tyler Scott Blakeman v. Jennifer Lauren Blakeman, divorce.
Julie Frederic Hitt v. James Scott Hitt, divorce.
Anthony Maggio v. Camille Rhodus Maggio, divorce.
Aimee M. Bourgeois v. Matthew M. Bourgeois, divorce.
Vargas Nady Wirka Vallejo and Nady Wirka Vallejo Vargas v. Hernandez Mario Alfonso Ochoa, divorce.
Jamie Mark Laiche v. Angie Kay Major Laiche, divorce.
Lauren Nicole Lake Gray v. Michael Cody Gray, divorce.
Kasey Kingham v. Rex Jenner Kingham, divorce.
Melyssa Nycole Defelice v. Daniel Defelice, divorce.
Chelsey Lynne Parker v. Jakob Carl Rasmussen, divorce.
Colby M. Nunez v. Jaci L. Melancon, paternity.
Darrin Paul Heigle v. Jamie Dufrene Heigle, divorce.
Jennifer D. Haik v. Stephen M. Haik, divorce.
Tiffany Hebert Smith v. Spenser Glenn Smith, divorce.
Gerard A. Watts v. Danielle D. Rodrigue, divorce.
Dylan Mercil v. Shannon Mercil, divorce.
Antoinette Alexander, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Craig Ambeau, child support.
Shunda Evans, state Department of Children and Family Services v. James Thorns, child support.
Tracelyn M. Rawls, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Francis Mazzei, child support.
Tiffany Lanoue, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Steven Posey, child support.
Calitha Washington, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Corinthians Wallace, child support.
Nicole Broussard Vincent v. Michael Lee Vincent, divorce.
Jennifer Robyn K. Erikson v. Lloyd Raymond Erikson III, divorce.
Tysheauna Brewer, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Derrick Flowers, child support.
Jilinda Baker, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Ricky Davis, child support.
Christian Joshua Morgan v. Lauren Lee Morgan, divorce.
Steven Perry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Janey Perry, child support.
Donna Brown, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Frederick Brown, child support.
Jalisa Blakes, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Devin Porter, child support.
Celeste Blanchard, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Terry Prejean, child support.
Kayla Hall, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Gregory Hall, child support.
Ashanti Kineese Brown v. Elton Williams Jr., divorce.
Leandrew Miles v. Brenda Miles, divorce.
Michael J. Norton v. Aimee Cardwell Norton, divorce.
Nolan J. LeBlanc v. Martha M. LeBlanc, divorce.
Alondra Mendoza v. Rustin Wheat, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Dandridge Amanda Elise Jones, Amanda Elise Jones Dandridge
Succession of Mark Cason Blanchard
Succession of Ana Navarro Greco
Succession of Paula Zeringue Haik
Succession of Bobby McLamb
Succession of Jack Neal Williams
Succession of Donnie Faye Moore
Succession of Kenneth August
Succession of Patricia J. Boudin
Succession of Nancy Nell Richard Mabile
Succession of Alton Nickens Jr.
Succession of Earthalene Williams