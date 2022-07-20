Sal Perricone, former FBI special agent, federal prosecutor, adjunct professor and author, will be the featured speaker at the July Ascension GOP Roundtable.
The Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30, in Gonzales.
Perricone, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and juris doctorate from Loyola University of New Orleans, has experience in investigating and prosecuting organized crime, public corruption and white-collar cases. As an FBI agent, he was instrumental in teaching agents how to conduct financial criminal investigations.
In his 21 years of serving with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he has had over 20 federal jury trials and supervised many more. In retirement, he has authored two books, "Blue Steel Crucifix" and "The Shadows of Nazareth" and has a new release scheduled for the fall.
Cost for the lunch is $25. Guests can avoid the lines by prepaying with Pay Pal by going to this link: paypal.me/ARW225. Reservations are requested. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or email arwrus@aol.com.
Members and guests are asked to bring school supplies for the Volunteer Ascension's School Tools Drive.