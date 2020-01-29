Six LSU Law students completed their degree coursework during the Fall 2019 semester and graduated.
Sixty LSU Law students have been awarded the Paul M. Hebert Scholar honor for academic achievement in the semester and 81 have been selected to be Dean’s Scholars.
The Paul M. Hebert Scholar is awarded to the top 10% of LSU Law students earning 12 or more semester hours of credit in courses taken at the Law Center and the Dean’s Scholar is awarded to the top 25% of students. The awards are noted on students’ transcripts.
The following students from the area graduated:
Claiborne Alexander Hyde, Denham Springs
Brooke M. Hurring, Baton Rouge
Nicole D. Monroe, Baton Rouge
Darrius B. Samples, Baton Rouge
The following students are recognized as Hebert Scholars for the Fall 2019 semester:
Ascension
Allie Jude Amedee, Gonzales
Colton J. Hilgenkamp, Prairieville
The following students are recognized as Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2019 semester:
Ascension
Caroline Elise Campagna, Prairieville
Colin James Daigle, Prairieville
Maci Elizabeth Gauthier, Gonzales
Addison R. Hollis, Gonzales
Marina Marie Speligene, Gonzales
Jordan Paul Zeringue, Donaldsonville