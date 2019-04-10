The Junior Beta Club from Oak Grove Primary School in Prairieville had 83 representatives at the elementary Junior Beta Club State Convention in Lafayette.
In group events, Oak Grove teams earned first place in technology, portfolio, group talent, and campaign skit; second place in living literature; third place in engineering; fourth place in robotics; and fifth place in service learning showcase.
In individual events, Annika Small won first place in fourth-grade English language arts and fourth place in poetry; Benjamin Collins was second n trading pin; Ben Prestige was second place in fourth grade social studies; Omar Mahgoub was third place in fourth grade math and science; Tom Reiser was third in speech; Grace Faller was fourth in creative writing; and Amelia Mann was fourth in handmade jewelry.
Additionally, Callie Townsend was elected state elementary vice president, a role in which she will speak at and assist in running next year’s state convention and has the opportunity to visit other states as a visiting officer. She has attended state Junior Beta conventions in Alabama and Mississippi so far, and will run for national elementary vice president at the Junior Beta Club national convention in Oklahoma City in June.
The award-winning groups and students have qualified for the national convention in Oklahoma City in June. To sponsor a group or student or help with coaching for nationals, contact sponsor Ashley Townsend at ashley.townsend@apsb.org.