Thursday

Menu: Smothered chicken breast, candied sweet potatoes, green peas with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

MIPPA Presentation by CAAA-Meryl Mitchell: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Tuna salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, potato chowder, winter blend vegetables, pineapple

Cards/Games/Crafts: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

MIPPA Presentation by CAAA-Beryl Mitchell: 10 a.m., Gonzales

French Special Social: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Meatball hoagie with Creole sauce, lima beans, capri blend vegetables, applesauce

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Southern Ag Nutrition Ed: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Red beans and sausage with brown rice, garden salad with dressing, seasoned turnip greens, cornbread/margarine, chocolate chip cream pie snack cake

St. Patrick's Day - Wear Green Day

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Gonzales (Sponsored by Accord Rehab)

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

St. Patrick's Day Party: 10 a.m. Gonzales

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Chicken fettuccine, zucchini with red peppers, glazed carrots, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit punch

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Crafts-Easter Hats Workshop: 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Birthday Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville (Sponsored by Humana)

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

March 19

Menu: Breakfast sausage or slice ham, grits/escalloped apples, juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, fruit and grain bar

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

