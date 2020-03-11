Thursday
Menu: Smothered chicken breast, candied sweet potatoes, green peas with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
MIPPA Presentation by CAAA-Meryl Mitchell: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Tuna salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, potato chowder, winter blend vegetables, pineapple
Cards/Games/Crafts: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
MIPPA Presentation by CAAA-Beryl Mitchell: 10 a.m., Gonzales
French Special Social: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Meatball hoagie with Creole sauce, lima beans, capri blend vegetables, applesauce
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Southern Ag Nutrition Ed: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Red beans and sausage with brown rice, garden salad with dressing, seasoned turnip greens, cornbread/margarine, chocolate chip cream pie snack cake
St. Patrick's Day - Wear Green Day
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Gonzales (Sponsored by Accord Rehab)
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
St. Patrick's Day Party: 10 a.m. Gonzales
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Chicken fettuccine, zucchini with red peppers, glazed carrots, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit punch
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Crafts-Easter Hats Workshop: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Birthday Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville (Sponsored by Humana)
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
March 19
Menu: Breakfast sausage or slice ham, grits/escalloped apples, juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, fruit and grain bar
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales