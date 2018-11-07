Seniors dressed as tigers, dominoes, tacos, super heroes and various scary creatures Oct. 30 at the Ascension Council on Aging's Halloween party.
The party, held at the Gonzales Senior Center, featured music by Route 61, treats and the popular costume contest.
Winning the most creative division were Lucille Blair and Mervin Young; with Ricky Wilson, second; Ann Jeanmarie, third; Helen Pierre, fourth and Carol Leparne, fifth.
Gertie Dixon won the prettiest category, with Lucille Taylor, second; Mary Neto, third; Evelyn Logwood, fourth and Charlestine Bridges, fifth.
Judy Johnson won the funniest division, with Stella Menne, second; Dianne Delaune, third; Johnnie McFarland, fourth and Berta Matherne, fifth.
In the scariest division, Juanita Guillot was first; Jeanette Richardson, second; Delores Bureau, third; Arlene Cobb, fourth and Evelyn Rousseau, fifth.
Lois Achord won the sexiest costume category, with Berta Carter, second; Mary Chauff, third; Gail Barter, fourth; and Bobby Augillard, fifth.
Gertrude Spooner won first place in the most realistic category, with Howard Olivier, second; Marie Alleman, third; Patricia Lefleur, fourth and Eloise Freeman, fifth.