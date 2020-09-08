The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 26-Sept. 3:
Aug. 26
Simpson, Corey: 26; 10707 Industriplex Blvd., Baton Rouge; no seat belt, traffic-control signals, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Green, Dontre' T: 29; 104 Oak Ridge Ave. Unit D, Donaldsonville; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, reckless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery, home invasion (battery)
Wells, Quentin: 32; 13485 Orleans Drive, Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery
Aug. 27
Miller, Jaheim J.: 18; 1419 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; two counts bond revocation, aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, disturbing the peace/interruption of lawful assembly/disorderly conduct
Burns, Craig Ahmed: 23; 2027 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales; establishing of speed zones, reckless operation
Redmond, Austin: 34; 7536 Vice President Drive, Baton Rouge; state probation violation, examination of applicants required-classes of license, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Aug. 28
Sheets, Mason Evert: 22; 18092 Bill Morgan Road, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant, forgery, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Vogt, Jody Lucille: 44; 13106 Roddy Road, Gonzales; simple burglary (vehicle)
Aug. 29
Royal, Trejuan Anthony: 22; 1011 Morrison Road, New Orleans; two counts simple burglary (vehicle), theft less than $1,000, two counts entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
London, Dequan Edward: 20; 130 Azalea Drive, Donaldsonville; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, resisting an officer
Felton, Rayne: 49; 929 S. Ashley Ave., Gonzales; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Aug. 30
Sheets, Jason Michael: 37; 14141 Pecan Ridge Road, Gonzales; hold for other agency, operating while intoxicated-first, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence (injury), simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, aggravated flight from an officer, traffic-control signals, general speed law, reckless operation
Campbell, James: 25; 10144 Darrow Drive, Baton Rouge; operating vehicle while license is suspended, improper display of temporary license plate, expired motor vehicle inspection, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, no motor vehicle insurance, driving on right side of road-exceptions, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer
Turner, Federico Nathaniel: 27; 809 Pine St., Donaldsonville; no seat belt, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, reckless operation, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, registration certificates, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, hit-and-run driving
Aug. 31
Cargo, Trevonta Jonathan: 25; 1007 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; violations of protective orders
Lefore, Joseph Gilbert: 48; 14454 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Roche, Richard: 64; 14036 Tick's Trace Road, Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism
Batiste, Mickey L., Jr.: 22; 1208 Mckinley Alley, Donaldsonville; aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Sept. 1
Hebert, Steven Paul: 51; 1349 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Lewis, Howard: 43; 910 W. La. 30, Gonzales; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Sapser, Michael: 38; 71565 Patrick Road, Citronelle, Alabama; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, driver must be licensed
Hoang, Tai: 34; 37149 Sue St., Geismar; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA
Clark, Jamal Akeial: 25; 3255 Millerville Road, Baton Rouge; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property, theft of a firearm, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, two counts simple burglary (vehicle), simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Lamendola, Sabrina: 42; 12079 Griffith Road, Gonzales; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal conspiracy, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, criminal conspiracy
Manuel Jr., Gregory: 34; 18239 Brown III Road, Prairieville; no alcoholic beverages in park, field, swimming pools or playground; simple burglary (all others)
Johnson, Kia Deshae: 24; 39067 Pluto St. Darrow; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), possession of marijuana more than 14 grams
Sept. 2
Allen, Darvelle Jamal: 29; 139 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (codeine),
Jones, Darrell: 28; 6116 Villa Ashley Drive, Baton Rouge; theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft of a firearm, two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple burglary (all others), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple burglary (vehicle)
Dunn, Irealle Marie: 31; 505 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville; domestic abuse battery, home invasion (battery)
Braxton, Arthur J.: 31; 5039 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Falcon, Apryl Nicole: 39; 181 Latino Drive, Donaldsonville; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Johnsen, Cory Michael: 27; 45179 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant; two counts simple burglary (vehicle), simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, two counts simple burglary (all others)
Sept. 3
Daigrepont, Jennifer Ann: 35; 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety