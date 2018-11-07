The St. Amant Booster Club recently paid tribute to the contributions of longtime Gator supporter Clark Lambert.
Lambert has been a Gator since St. Amant High School opened. He painted the football field by himself for more than 30 years. During his 37 years working at St. Amant High School, he never missed a day of work, according to news release. He still operates the clock during Friday night football games, drives buses to out-of-town games and participates on all the chain gangs, no matter where the Gators play.