Ascension 4-H Stick Horse Rodeo Friday, livestock show Saturday
The Ascension Parish 4-H and FFA host its annual Livestock Show at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Jan. 17-18.
On Friday in barn 8, the livestock show kicks off with the 12th annual Stick Horse Rodeo. Stick Horse Rodeo registration is at 6 p.m. and the stick horse rodeo begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. The rodeo is open to all youth 11 years old and younger. Stick horses are provided. The classes are Buckin’ Horse, Buckin’ Bull, Flag Race, and Barrel Racing. The stick horse rodeo has a fee of $5 to participate in each event. Spectators are free.
On Saturday, the Ascension Parish 4-H and FFA exhibitors will show their livestock animals in barns 7 and 8. The show begins at 8 a.m. with the cattle show followed by sheep, goats and swine. The rabbit and poultry show will begin at 9 a.m. The show is open to the public for spectating. For more information, call the Ascension 4-H office at (225) 621-5799.
Dancers needed for Arc of East Ascension annual fundraiser
The Arc of East is searching for dancers for its annual Dancing For A Cause fundraiser. The 2020 committee is asking for nominees for the July 11 event at the Lamar-Dixon 4-H Building.
The event features local business people and interested residents dancing with professional partners to raise money for the Arc of East Ascension.
The final list of dancers will be announced Feb. 10.
Jan. 31 is the deadline to submit a nomination and people can self nominate. All nominees will be interviewed. For a form, please email sharon.morris@thearcea.org.
Sweet potato seed available for spring planting
As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop.
Fourteen varieties are available for purchase; however some have limited availability. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Evangeline, Bellevue, Burgundy, Bonita, Porto Rico, Heart O’ Gold, Texas Porto Rico, Okinawan, Jewel and Travis. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline.
The cost of a 40-pound box of seed potatoes is $18.50 for Beauregard (B-63 and B-14) and Evangeline; and $25 for all other varieties.
Contact Mariah Simoneaux at the LSU AgCenter for more information at (225) 621-5799 or the Assumption Parish office at (985) 369-6386. Orders must be made by noon, Jan. 24. Potatoes will be ready for pick up in mid-March.
Food and Nutrition Education
Turn your resolutions into real solutions at the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21, with the library's Food and Nutrition Education seminar.
Area nutrition agent Lisa Weber from the Southern University AgCenter will discuss how MyPlate and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans healthy eating plan can assist with balancing your diet, help achieve your weight goals, as well as aid in reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Call the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339 for more information.