St. Amant High recently named a local family and firefighters from two fire departments as honorary team captains during ceremonies at football games.
Mona and Faryl Robert were honored for their 23 years of service to the Gator Booster Club.
St. Amant Principal Beth Templet, Athletic Director David Oliver and St. Amant Fire Chief & Booster Club President James LeBlanc took part in the on-field ceremony.
Booster Club President James LeBlanc called the family "the backbone" of the club.
Mona Robert has served as Booster Club treasurer for 14 years and Faryl Robert has been responsible for building several important items for the Booster Club. The Roberts have also served as the chairs of the St. Amant Gators Friday Night Programs for the past 14 years.
The Roberts have several children that have attended St. Amant schools. Jeremy and Colby Robert played football, soccer and baseball for the Gators. Derouen Robert was a Gatorette and also played in the band and was on the powerlifting team. Kristy Robert is a fourth-grade teacher in Ascension Parish.
Volunteer firefighters from the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and Fifth Ward Volunteer Fire Department were named captains of the game against B.T. Washington.
Volunteer firefighters from these two departments have provided services at sport events and shown support for the football team over the years, LeBlanc said in a news release.