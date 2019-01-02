The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Dec. 13 to 20:
Dec. 13
Morris, Ecoras Trevon: 20, 11451 La. 431, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Knockum, Standford: 18, 13472 Bayou Grand S. Blvd., Gonzales, extortion, indecent behavior with juveniles.
Teston, Rodney: 30, 36612 Pookey Lane, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jackson, Joelyn: 23, 38208 Debbie St., Prairieville, bond revocation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/child endangerment law, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building.
Kimble, Kimberly Marie: 27, 36612 Pookey Lane, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Estell, Oda M.: 63, 2515 Rose Garden Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Pino, Tyler David: 20, 41509 Buratt St., Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Bell, Crystal Irene: 34, 4639 Hidden Garden Ave., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Pumilia, Randall J.: 40, 5154 Touchard Lane, Lafitte, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 14
Joseph, Steven: 23, 43089 Sycamore Bend Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Williams Jr., Allen Christopher: 21, 5373 Hemingway Drive, Darrow, possession of marijuana.
Edmonston, Savannah: 22, 18288 Lake Harbor Lane, Prairieville, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Brailey, Kodiak J.: 22, 625 Genevive, Belle Rose, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Gaignard, Christina: 27, 405 Orange St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, bank fraud.
Bentley-Jackson, Trina Marie: 36, 319 E. Verna St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Palmer, Helen: 63, 2666 Tanner St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Chatman, Markquincy: 31, 511 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville, probation violation.
Songy, Lance S.: 35, 11320 River Highlands Drive, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Rossi, Jamie L.: 33, 44056 Rossi Road, St. Amant, state probation violation.
Dec. 15
Nettles, Hunter: 21, 14383 L. Keller Road, 13, St. Amant, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, operating while intoxicated, careless operation.
Tuggles, Adrian Christopher: 30, 4343 Denham St., Apt. 711, Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Chenvert, Tyler: 24, 1915 River Road, Lot 25, Berwick, resisting an officer, simple burglary/vehicle.
Wheat, Sal: 22, 8091 Lee St., Sorrento, two counts failure to appear in court.
Boudreaux Jr., Curtis Lee: 40, 11242 Emerson Road, Geismar, simple battery.
Dec. 16
Shepard, Cindy: 39, 41149 La. 42, Prairieville, battery of a dating partner.
Vara III, Matias: 34, 43788 Hodgeson Road, Prairieville, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Michel, Clint: 40, 14417 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Armstrong, Jade Rachelle: 25, 43083 Weber City Road, 10, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Cousin, Thomas Martin: 38, 4216 Haydel Road, Darrow, simple battery, three counts simple criminal damage to property, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, home invasion, two counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of felony theft, misdemeanor theft.
Ramirez, Ricardo: 43, address unavailable, two counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property, two counts of felony theft, misdemeanor theft.
Barnes Jr., Larry: 40, 39068 Prairie N. Drive, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Reed, Daiton Truitt: 19, 13051 Depen St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Price, Kelly L.: 36, 10504 La. 22, No. 21, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Moore, Brandie: 33, 11620 Mary Lee Drive, Denham Springs, battery of a dating partner, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Thibodaux, Daniel L.: 53, 42428 Harborstone Ave., Prairieville, operating while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving.
Dec. 17
Scott, Quanmaine J.: 24, 38321 Dogwood St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Young, Justin Jamael: 27, 55121 Camber St., White Castle, parole violation, aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property, simple assault.
Holmes, Ishmael: 28, 12291 Deck Blvd., No. 6, Geismar, failure to appear in court, state probation violation.
Ricks, Danny: 36, 219 E. Railroad St., Gonzales, hold for other agency, failure to appear in court.
Whittington, Shante: 29, 1612 N. Coolidge St., Apt. 17, Gonzales, simple kidnapping.
Childs Jr., Joseph: 23, 2080 N. Lobdell Ave., Apt. 3102, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Fortier, Charles: 50, 42050 La. 621, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Jermaine Anthony: 34, address unavailable, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, child desertion, domestic abuse battery.
Straughter, Damien: 20, 6514 Ouida Irondale Road, Weyanoke, state probation violation.
Bracken, Derrick Dewayne: 39, 2238 Dumaine St., New Orleans, failure to appear in court.
Tran, Noelle Lorene: 30, 11429 George Lambert Road, St. Amant, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bourgeois, Rory: 21, 11429 George Lambert Road, St. Amant, simple battery.
Alvarez, Verenice L.: 22, 5262 Seneca Drive, Darrow, three counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, four counts of misdemeanor theft, bond revocation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Haynes, Craig Clifton: 43, 2228 S. Burnside Drive, Lot 129, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Dec. 18
Miller, Christopher: 33, 37313 La. 74, 86, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
August II, Phillip Keith: 41, 41116 Lakeway Cove Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Byrd III, Johnnie Perry: 50, 41149 La. 42, Lot 16, Prairieville, parole violation.
Winfrey, Corris Benard: 31, 37187 Audubon Park, Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Jackson, Tyrone Joseph: 29, 212 Eau Claire Drive, Thibodeaux, failure to appear in court.
Rodrigue, Chad: 32, 109 S. Mills St., St. James, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Lewis, Vincent Maurice: 54, 217 W. Jeansonne St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Morris, Cheryl: 55, 15417 Ridge Road, Maurepas, owner to secure registration, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 19
Dudek, Lisa G.: 56, 45166 Edmond Brignac Road, Prairieville, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating while intoxicated.
Warrior, Bradley Wayne: 46, 12330 Bengal Lane, St. Amant, two counts of violations of protective orders.
Seiber, Ashley: 32, 12254 Lamargie Ave., No. 111, Baton Rouge, vehicular homicide/driving under the influence.
Turcuit, Deon: 22, 163 E. McKinley St., Baton Rouge, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), criminal conspiracy.
McCoy, Chad Christopher: 36, 18770 McCoy Road, Livingston, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Whitman, Michael J.: 54, 17523 Summerfield Lane, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Alverez, JoAngel: 18, 9410 Kurt Kundler Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, vehicle license required, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, felony theft.
Robinson, Demitrius: 24, 6665 Titian Ave., Apt. 6, Baton Rouge, three counts of simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others, two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm.
Steib Jr., Adrian Mark: 30, 43026 Cypress Bend, Gonzales, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Corio, Kedric: 20, 14052 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, battery of a dating partner, felony battery of a dating partner/strangulation.
Dec. 20
Lodrigue, Delane A.: 35, 43303 Elmo Cannon, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Stewart, Nicole: 33, 141 Starlin St., Apt. 106, Sulphur, two counts of illegal possession of stolen things, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Tipsword, Zachary Duran: 31, 13392 Dooley Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Emery, Grace: 53, 13392 Dooley Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.