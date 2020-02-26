Ascension Public Schools announces the dates for kindergarten and prekindergarten registration will be March 24 — April 1.
Below are specific dates and times listed by the school location. Bluff Ridge Primary registration will be held at Spanish Lake Primary, and Donaldsonville Primary registration will be held at Ascension Head Start.
March 24, 9 a.m. until noon:
• Dutchtown Primary
• Spanish Lake Primary (Bluff Ridge Primary)
• St. Amant Primary
March 25, 2020, 9 a.m. until noon
• Bullion Primary
• Oak Grove Primary
• Prairieville Primary
March 27, 9 a.m. until noon
• Central Primary
• Gonzales Primary
• Lake Elementary
March 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Ascension Head Start (Donaldsonville Primary)
March 31, 9 a.m. until noon
• Duplessis Primary
• Lakeside Primary
• Pecan Grove Primary
April 1, 9 a.m. until noon
• G.W. Carver Primary
• Galvez Primary
• Sorrento Primary
Those entering Kindergarten should be five years of age by Sept. 30, 2020. At the time of registration, parents or guardians must present the following:
1. Child's birth certificate,
2. Up-to-date immunization/shot records,
3. Proof of residence (ex: gas or electric bill with service address), and
4. Child's social security card (not just a number).
Parents unsure of which school they should register their child can visit www.apsb.org/SchoolDistrictSearch and enter a home address to pull up their respective school district for the 2020-21 school year. Please note, Bluff Ridge Primary's attendance zone can be found at www.apsb.org/page/bluff-ridge-and-bluff-middle
ABOUT PRE-K IN ASCENSION PARISH
Those applying for Pre-K must be four years of age by Sept. 30, 2020. The only Pre-K programs for three-year-olds are located at Ascension Head Start in Donaldsonville, Duplessis Primary and Pecan Grove Primary.
Early Childhood Ascension Public Schools is comprised of four different programs: public Head Start (251 seats available), public Pre-K classes (434 seats available), Tuition-Based Pre-K (35+ seats available), and private child-care centers that accept child-care assistance funding (CCAP). Public school Pre-K and Head Start programs are state and federally funded and income based; therefore, there are limited openings available at each site. Completing an application does not guarantee placement, according to a news release. Students are not accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. All applicants who have a completed application, including income documentation, will be processed in June. Accepted participants will be notified in July. Tuition-based seats are limited, and tuition amounts vary based on family income.
For more information about Pre-Kindergarten including online registration, visit www.ascensionearlychildhood.org. For more information about registration, contact your local school or visit www.apsb.org.