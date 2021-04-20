The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 1-8:
April 1
Johnson, Roddy Demond: 11232 Roddy Road No. 4, Gonzales; Age, 28; bond revocation, criminal trespass/all other
Cambre, Alex James: 36118 Ridge Road No. 8, Prairieville; Age, 28; failure to appear-bench warrant
Graham, Ralph: homeless; Age, 62; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, roadside solicitation
Cannon, Rodger Joseph: 43371 La. 931, Gonzales; Age, 31; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Garrett, Christian: 18346 Jessica St., Prairieville; Age, 29; bond revocation, failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Weaver, Rebecca A.: 9771 Jefferson Highway, Apartment 180, Baton Rouge; Age, 41; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Weaver, Destiny Lea: 9771 Jefferson Highway, Apartment 180, Baton Rouge; Age, 22; failure to appear-bench warrant
April 2
Lilly, Jerome Brian: 17275 Cherry Creek Drive, Prairieville; Age, 35; resisting an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Gaudin Jr., Shane P.: 13216 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age, 26; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Lewis, Michael: 212 Daggs St., Belle Rose; Age, 27; aggravated battery, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana-second, theft less than $1,000, hit-and-run driving, expired driver’s license, reckless operation
Allen Jr., Jamie V.: 12390 Jim Babin Road, St. Amant; Age, 27; theft less than $1,000
Thibodeaux, Carly Marie: 883 Beaumont Drive, Gonzales; Age, 27; domestic abuse battery
April 3
Petrig, Devyn Renee: 15023 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville; Age, 27; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety, operating vehicle while license is suspended, expired motor vehicle inspection, security required, reckless operation, general speed law
Damico, Tristin Joseph: 8816 Spring Grove Drive, Baton Rouge; Age, 18; maximum speed limit, reckless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, general speed law, operating while intoxicated-first
Rusk, Josh: 41435 Jeanette Road, Prairieville; Age, 39; domestic abuse battery
Holmes, Frederick D.: 44604 Braud St., Sorrento; Age, 49; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin, possession of marijuana
Dearmond, Brittany Michelle: 15219 Lewis Road, Maurepas; Age, 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Joshua, Anthony Antrione: 3350 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age, 21; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms, maximum speed limit
Ruth, Titus: 41408 Pappy Road, Gonzales; Age, 29; domestic abuse battery
April 4
Hedger, Chris: 9170 Edna Lane, Gonzales; Age, 61; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Sanders, Jarrmann C.: 39082 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age, 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, expired motor vehicle inspection, operating while intoxicated-second, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bachan, Jaime O.: 609 E. Rome St., Gonzales; Age, 32; domestic abuse battery
Gautreau, Brant D.: 12455 Ella Ave., St. Amant; Age, 30; operating while intoxicated-first
Eidissen, Arild Eric: 601 Bourg St., Donaldsonville; Age, 45; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Poole, Melinda Calmes: 41060 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; Age, 50; failure to appear-bench warrant
Delatte, Brandon Joseph: 42510 Lillie Babin Road, Gonzales; Age, 39; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine),
Durgapersad, Ritash D.: 14234 Martin Moran Road, Gonzales; Age, 39; second degree battery, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Babin, Bryce Joseph: 38124 La. 74, Gonzales; Age, 29; resisting an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated-third
April 5
Aydel, Justin Duane: 18230 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age, 26; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Aguillard, John Wallace: 1115 N. Anita St., Gonzales; Age, 28; operating while intoxicated-first, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of heroin
Fletcher, Germaine: 242 Evangeline Extension, Donaldsonville; Age, 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Brown, Kessa Noel: 43464 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age, 42; possession of marijuana, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, probation violation parish
April 6
Buckingham, Karrie A.: 403 Humble Ave., Unit G, Midland, Texas; Age, 37; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Narlock, Todd: 4008 N. County Road, Midland, Texas; Age, 37; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Lightfoot, Kirra D.: 200 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age, 28; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Tanya Lee: 9098 Spring Ridge Drive, Denham Springs; Age, 40; theft less than $1,000
Perck, Alicia Marie: 6072 Panama Road, Sorrento; Age, 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Dandridge, Bryneecia Christalynn: 803 Martin Luther King Drive, Napoleonville; Age, 20; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Jackson, Eddie: 911 Marx St., Monroe; Age, 54; theft of a motor vehicle
Chastant, Jacob S.: 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales; Age, 44; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Cenobio-Hernandez, Pascual: 42073 Janile St., Gonzales; Age, 34; simple assault
April 7
Hardy, Justin Wayne: 13804 Katherine Ave., Baton Rouge; Age, 30; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen things less than $500
North Sr., Andrew C.: 915 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; Age, 58; failure to appear-bench warrant
Daniel, Philip Brice: 621 N. Marchand Ave., Gonzales; Age, 24; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Gustain Jr., Donell Louis: 120 First St., Donaldsonville; Age, 31; false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/simple assault
Lee, Blain D.: 14508 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age, 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Norman, Terrill Lamont: 39011 Elliott Ave., Baton Rouge; Age, 45; violations of protective orders
Allen Jr., Gilbert: 13246 Babin Estates Drive, Gonzales; Age, 24; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), prohibited acts- drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer
Williams, Michelle Dunaway: 155 Marilyn Drive, Baton Rouge; Age, 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, no seat belt, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first offense
April 8
Jolly, Shane Michael: 604 N.J. St., Pensacola, Florida; Age, 41; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Crawford, Trevon L.: 2163 S. Veterans Blvd. No. 3200, Gonzales; Age, 29; battery of a dating partner