Gonzales Middle School February Bulldog Buck Bonanza winners include, front row from left, Trinesha Boudreaux, Jer'mire Harvey, Jazmyn Geason and David Babin; second row, Sarah Milton, Kierra Payton, Alondra Betancourth and Gabriela Castaneda; and third row, principal Lori Charlet, Johntrell Lumar, Carnell Vessel, Colynn Howard, A'kira Givens, Clayton Marix and assistant principal Chazz Watson.

Gonzales Middle School's February Bulldog Buck Bonanza winners were Alexander Andrade, David Babin, Kayla Baker, Alondra Betancourth, Trinesha Boudreaux, Gabriela Castaneda, Jazmyn Geason, A'kira Givens, Jer'mire Harvey, Colynn Howard, Javon Jimmerson, Johntrell Lumar, Clayton Marix, Sarah Milton, Rakim Mitchell, Kierra Payton, Alania Roberts, Julian Roman, Jamaury Rubin, Brylynn Smith and Carnell Vessel.

Students earn Bulldog Bucks throughout the month for academics and positive behavior. They use the Bulldog Bucks to buy Golden Tickets weekly for various rewards. At the end of each month, students' Bulldog Bucks are placed in a drawing to win a Free Dress Friday Golden Ticket and concessions.

