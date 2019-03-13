Gonzales Middle School February Bulldog Buck Bonanza winners include, front row from left, Trinesha Boudreaux, Jer'mire Harvey, Jazmyn Geason and David Babin; second row, Sarah Milton, Kierra Payton, Alondra Betancourth and Gabriela Castaneda; and third row, principal Lori Charlet, Johntrell Lumar, Carnell Vessel, Colynn Howard, A'kira Givens, Clayton Marix and assistant principal Chazz Watson.