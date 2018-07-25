Ascension Public Schools has appointed Mark Bell as the new assistant principal at Lowery Middle School and Latatia Landry Johnson as supervisor of federal programs.
Bell was born and raised in McKinney, Texas. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from Texas Christian University. He chose to go into education, moving to Louisiana with the Teach for America program and earning a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
His teaching career began at Donaldsonville Primary, later bringing him to Lowery Elementary as a master teacher.
Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in speech and communicative disorders and a master’s degree in curriculum with a reading specialist add-on from Nicholls State University. Additionally, she has earned a Plus 30 certificate and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Her career in education began 19 years ago in Assumption Parish, later moving to Ascension Parish. Over the years, she has served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and instructional supervisor/school building level committee facilitator.
Johnson was named Ascension’s Primary Principal of the Year in 2017, when she was principal of G.W. Carver Primary. Under Johnson, the school received the 2017 National TAP Founder’s award from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.
After being chosen Primary Principal of the Year, the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching appointed Johnson to its Educator Advisory Board.
She has held the title and responsibility of a primary district supervisor for Ascension Public Schools for the past year. As supervisor of federal programs, she will serve as an advocate for closing the achievement gap for at-risk students, a news release said.