Ascension Parish schools announced Tuesday that they would remain closed and students would attend class virtually Wednesday due to the threat of Hurricane Laura.
On Sunday, the district canceled schools through Tuesday, both in-person and online, to allow families and employees to prepare for the storms.
"Although projections for Hurricane Laura have shifted the path toward the Texas state line, the threat remains for severe weather in our area," the statement reads.
"While tomorrow morning will likely be safe, conditions after lunch and through the afternoon could bring tropical storm force winds, creating hazardous driving conditions during dismissal times."
Students should receive specific instructions from their school regarding learning at home. Attendance will be taken Wednesday, and in the event of a power or internet outage, adjustments will be made, school officials say.
Officials said they will take school opening decisions "one day at a time" as long as Hurricane Laura-related weather moves through the area.