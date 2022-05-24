The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 12-19:
May 12
Darville, John Edward: 11081 Conner Road, Geismar; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, seven counts sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Spencer, Paula: 8907 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs; Age: 42; parole violation, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, revocation of parole, seven counts sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Williams, Daujanay Chauntrell: 42114 N. City Park Drive, Sorrento; Age: 24; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Bennett, Joseph Lynn: 8939 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, driver must be licensed, transfer of certain registration certificates, no motor vehicle insurance, reckless operation, false certificates, maximum speed limit, resisting an officer
Riley, Bria J.: 921 W. Tony St., Gonzales; Age: 27; two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Powe, Deontre Devon: 3230 Wire Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 22; bond revocation, simple battery
Doucet, Anthony Brock: 41100 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000
Payton, Jeffery J.: 44575 Braud St., Sorrento; Age: 50; failure to appear-bench warrant
Wunstel, Eric M.: 24343 Hoo Shoo Too Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 54; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Savoy, Carl Hoyt: 44472 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; Age: 44; possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), hit-and-run driving
Jackson, Malik Jaleel: 8384 Landwood Circle, Baton Rouge; Age: 22; cyberstalking, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
May 13
Robins, Eddie O.: 704 23rd St., Baton Rouge; Age: 39; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other
Southall, Winnifer: 1306 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 28; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Harris Jr., Craig Darnell: 305 1/2 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 30; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Wilson, Xavier Dwight, 15953 St. Francis Lane, Sunshine; Age: 29; state probation violation, identity theft under $300, simple burglary (vehicle), theft less than $1,000, theft of a firearm, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image
Davis, Adrian Ladale: 38223 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, false imprisonment-offender armed with dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Avery, Kaleb W.: 41119 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; Age: 24; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Templet, Blaize Matthew: 11037 Martin Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; theft less than $1,000
May 14
Gipson, Demiaya Myanne: 14496 Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 26; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, reckless operation
Delmore, Henry Demond: 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Apt. 1502, Gonzales; Age: 37; parole violation, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (fentanyl), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, resisting an officer
Jacobs, Terrence Jaroud: 37194 Anderson Road, Geismar; Age: 32; proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (fentanyl), illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Williams, Lindsay Darnell: 7056 Moran Road, Gonzales; Age: 23; domestic abuse battery
Williams, Kalyn S.: 37345 Anderson Road, Geismar; Age: 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Johnson, Melvin Lee: 44305 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 39; surety, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, violations of registration provisions, no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
McDonald, Morganne M., 39318 Country Drive Prairieville; Age: 26; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Scott, Herbert: 3016 Homewood Place, Reserve; Age: 57; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer
Gardner, Shantell Denise: 353 Homewood Place, Reserve; Age: 46; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer
McKinley, Geisha: 216 Cynthia Circle, Reserve; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Hall, Laveria Marquis: 14054 La. 44, Lot 19, Gonzales; Age: 45; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
May 15
Jones, Rachelle Lynn: 23770 La. 19, Slaughter; Age: 30; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000, resisting an officer
West, Jordan: 39197 Superior Wood Ave., Gonzales; Age: 32; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Davis, Spendrele Delvon: 412 E. Josephine St., Gonzales; Age: 29; surety, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, stopping-parking-standing upon the highway shoulder; driving upon the highway shoulder, failure to appear-bench warrant
Remedies, James: 7603 Resota Beach Road, Panama City, Florida; Age: 36; simple assault, obstruction of court orders, resisting an officer, careless operation, driver must be licensed, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Cummings, Chason Jonas: 186 Latino Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Frazier, Xavier Dewayne: 6672 La. 308, Belle Rose; Age: 34; surety, surety, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, violations of protective orders, failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, violations of protective orders
Goodson, Timothy Garrett: 37349 Ski Side Ave., Prairieville; Age: 18; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, disarming of a peace officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, aggravated battery, underage operating while intoxicated
Comeaux, Ronell Joseph: 2249 Acosta Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Banegas, Jorge: 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Apt. 182, Gonzales; Age: 49; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Stoy, Misty D.: 15265 E. Bayou Drive Prairieville; Age: 44; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Duncan, Jarred: 701 Church St., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; aggravated flight from an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, stop signs and yield signs, signal lamps and signal devices, tail lamps, reckless operation, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
May 16
Alsay, Latrell Michell: 704 Third St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; resisting an officer, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, simple battery, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, display of temporary registration license plates
Mateo-Rivera, Mabil: 8911 GSRI Road, No. 1335, Baton Rouge; Age: 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Ricks, Danny S.: 219 E. Railroad St., Gonzales; Age: 39; parole violation, bond revocation, criminal trespass/all other
Lessard, Lori Marie: 23979 S. Walker Road, Denham Springs; Age: 52; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Lewis, Tyler S.: 2305 S. Robert Ave., Gonzales; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery-second
Dorsey, Buddy: 3120 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 55; resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Wagner, Deandre Jamar: 2447 Brownlee St., No. 1, Baton Rouge; Age: 35; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance
Harvey, Jeramy Bradford: 170 Belle Rose Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 44; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, obscenity
Leblanc, Angela Louise: 17237 Cline Drive, Maurepas; Age: 42; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dehart, Jeana Michelle: address unknown; Age: 24; theft less than $1,000
Tullos, Jacob: 10046 River Run Estates Drive, St. Amant; Age: 40; second-degree battery
May 17
Jackson, Rickelle Michelle: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 19; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Brown, Darryll Dewayne: 6236 Barnes Lane, Clinton; Age: 31; no motor vehicle insurance, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Kelly, Kamron K.: 37602 La. 22, Darrow; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, surety
Lewis, David Burnell: 3126 Lemannville Cutoff Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; hold for other agency
Johnson, Davante Z.: 10920 Airline Highway, No. 131, Gonzales; Age: 25; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Gressett, Skylar: 42427 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; Age: 23; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Holley, Logan Zane: 44513 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; Age: 20; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery
Holloway, Jamal Dacoby: 40144 Germany Road, Gonzales; Age: 18; aggravated assault with a firearm
May 18
Fussell, Lewis Ray: 214 E. Jeff St., Unit B, Gonzales; Age: 55; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dupre, Cayden: 44234 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; Age: 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal trespass/all other resisting an officer, flight from an officer
Leblanc, Rodritika C.: 426 St. Joseph St., Donaldsonville; Age: 31; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Gibson, Kirk Allen: 1000 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 29; littering prohibited-penalties, consumption or carrying of alcoholic beverages in public, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Harvey, Randy Tyrone: 501 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 51; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, owner to secure registration
Hidalgo, Jena Rene: 16441 S. Harrels Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000
Patterson Jr., Rodney Earl: 39470 La. 929, Prairieville; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Carriere, Mia A.: 42407 Pebblestone Ave, Prairieville; Age: 33; surety, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Dixon, Jamie L.: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; Age: 32; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, simple assault, theft less than $1,000
London, Jimel Earnest Izel: 15182 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant
Young, Benjamin A.: 39146 Vindez Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant, animal owner responsibilities
Lawson, Jessica Ann: 125 Waterplant Road, Gray; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Burkhardt, Colt James: 16260 La. 44, Unit B, Prairieville; Age: 28; domestic abuse battery
May 19
Ramirez Jr., Humberto: 2790 Naples St., Brownsville, Texas; Age: 28; no seat belt, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driver must be licensed, stop signs and yield signs, three counts vehicular negligent injuring, operating while intoxicated-second
Blood, Angelique Dawn: 135 Bob Nichols Drive, Deridder; Age: 40; unauthorized entry of a place of business
Jones, Joshua: 505 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, telephone communications/improper language/harassment