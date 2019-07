Among those at the ribbon-cutting for the Craft Station in Gonzales are, from left, Rae Milano of Lofton Staffing, Amy Velez of Express Employment Professionals, David Collins, Craft Stations owners Kelly D. Collins and Denise S. Jones, Barker Dirmann of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, Monty Buckles of the Louisiana Federal Credit Union and Denise Crifasi of LMR Digital.