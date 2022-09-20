The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 8-15:
Sept. 8
James, Treamine: 267 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant
Kropog, Joseph Harold: 17367 Penn Blvd., Prairieville; Age: 51; possession of heroin, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Sept. 9
Tooley, Kenneth: Veterans Blvd., Gonzales; Age: 30; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Sept. 10
Booth, Paul Anthony: 9856 Cal Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 39; obscenity
Wilson, Deandre Marquise, 41416 Richard Miles Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Harvey, Thaddeus C.: 12297 Deck Blvd., Geismar; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant
Sept. 11
Vines, Joseph Eric: 910 Verret St., Unit 12, Houma; Age: 46; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-third
Fowler, Jamarcus Anthony: 115 Luchini St., Donaldsonville; Age: 29; hold for other agency, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Wilson, Deandre Marquise: 41416 Richard Miles Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft less than $1,000, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another
Ison, Brian; address unknown; Age: 47; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Boe, Tammy: homeless; Age: 48; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer, stop signs and yield signs, theft less than $1,000
Sullivan, Patrick Kenneth: 1215 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 40; theft less than $1,000
Choumar, Shelby Lynn: 4323 Downing Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Therence Jr., Vernon C.: 15365 La. 73 No. 1, Prairieville; Age: 28; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, public bribery, criminal trespass/all other
Street, Elizabeth M.: 7353 Highland Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 43; four counts theft less than $1,000, no motor vehicle insurance, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer
Blackwell, Adam: 37216 White Road, Prairieville; Age: 31; theft less than $1,000
Bennett, Corey Joseph: 1402 McKinley St., Donaldsonville; Age: 40; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Forcell, Kentrell: 206 Dville Village Circle; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Lawless, Meoshia Michelle: 13205 Ellendale Drive, Gonzales; Age: 35; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Sept. 12
LeBlanc, Eldridge R.: 13205 Ellendale Drive, Gonzales; Age: 35; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Simms, Keyonta: 1517 W. Avondale St., Gonzales; Age: 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Collins, Derrick Jemond: address unknown; Age: 40; domestic abuse battery
Marchand, Donald Lynn: 38565 Charleston Road, Prairieville; Age: 62; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Messina, Ashley Marie: 408 E. Rome St., Gonzales; Age: 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Johnson, Charles Ray: 2824 S. Burnside Ave, Gonzales; Age: 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, second degree murder
Breaux, Dontae Jeremiah: 159 Georgetown Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 20; no seat belt, vehicular negligent injuring, stopping/parking/or standing upon the highway shoulder-driving upon the highway shoulder, further limitations on passing on the left, reckless operation
Sept. 13
Jackson, Marcus: 8944 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 31; discharging firearms within city limits
Boudreaux, Tyler Joseph: 102 St. John St., Pierre Part; Age: 25; telephone communications/improper language/ harassment, stalking
Vest, Adam Wesley: 7286 Donaldson Drive, Gonzales; Age: 35; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Hymes, Rodericka Lashae: 4220 Lassen Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 25; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Jacob Jr., Huey P.: 45118 Robin Trail Road, St. Amant; Age: 62; possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of psilocybin (mushrooms), distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal carry of weapons crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Kincaid, Joshua James: 880 Havens Road No. 8, Shreveport; Age: 32; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal carry of weapons crime or controlled dangerous substance
Sept. 14
Guidry, Tiffany Ann: 26190 Bobby Gill Road, Denham Springs; Age: 27; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Million, Edward Gene: 710 N. Tobey Ave., Gonzales; Age: 58; failure to appear-bench warrant, insulting or threating an officer, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Hull Jr., Armond Joseph: 12190 Perry Babin Lane, St Amant; Age: 40; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer
Lebeouf Sr., Eric T.: 39090 Holly Hill Drive, Gonzales; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Scott, Michael Coletrain: 14066 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; two counts, failure to appear-bench warrant, cruelty to animals-simple
Irvin, Xavier Lee: 2213 S. Sugar Ridge Road, Laplace; Age: 20; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Hardy, Camren: 17632 Nine Oaks Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 19; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Leblanc, Casper: 3355 Amy St., Paulina; Age: 24; false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Valentine, Donald: 41149 La. 42 No. 21, Prairieville; Age: 51; obscenity
Avants, Charles: 27660 S. Frost Road, Livingston; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant
Glaspie, Todd: 41191 Remington Drive, Sorrento; Age: 55; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Casso, Cori Clayton: 18163 Magnolia Oaks Drive, Prairieville; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant
Blood, Angelique Dawn: 199 Lions Drive, Leesville; Age: 40; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Baker, Jordan Michael: 45178 Oliver Road, St. Amant; Age: 41; surety, resisting an officer, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Anderson, Joseph: 3060 Lemanville Cut Off Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 51; domestic abuse battery
Sept. 15
Russell, Cody Benson: 2502 Turner Road, Ethel; Age: 34; two cunts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Williams, Cameron Quinshawn: 39225 Superior Wood Ave., Gonzales; Age: 19; failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction