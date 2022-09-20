The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 8-15:

Sept. 8

James, Treamine: 267 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant

Kropog, Joseph Harold: 17367 Penn Blvd., Prairieville; Age: 51; possession of heroin, disturbing the peace/drunkenness

Sept. 9

Tooley, Kenneth: Veterans Blvd., Gonzales; Age: 30; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness

Sept. 10

Booth, Paul Anthony: 9856 Cal Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 39; obscenity

Wilson, Deandre Marquise, 41416 Richard Miles Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct

Harvey, Thaddeus C.: 12297 Deck Blvd., Geismar; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant

Sept. 11

Vines, Joseph Eric: 910 Verret St., Unit 12, Houma; Age: 46; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-third

Fowler, Jamarcus Anthony: 115 Luchini St., Donaldsonville; Age: 29; hold for other agency, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Wilson, Deandre Marquise: 41416 Richard Miles Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft less than $1,000, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another

Ison, Brian; address unknown; Age: 47; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness

Boe, Tammy: homeless; Age: 48; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer, stop signs and yield signs, theft less than $1,000

Sullivan, Patrick Kenneth: 1215 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 40; theft less than $1,000

Choumar, Shelby Lynn: 4323 Downing Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant

Therence Jr., Vernon C.: 15365 La. 73 No. 1, Prairieville; Age: 28; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, public bribery, criminal trespass/all other

Street, Elizabeth M.: 7353 Highland Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 43; four counts theft less than $1,000, no motor vehicle insurance, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer

Blackwell, Adam: 37216 White Road, Prairieville; Age: 31; theft less than $1,000

Bennett, Corey Joseph: 1402 McKinley St., Donaldsonville; Age: 40; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Forcell, Kentrell: 206 Dville Village Circle; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant

Lawless, Meoshia Michelle: 13205 Ellendale Drive, Gonzales; Age: 35; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment

Sept. 12

LeBlanc, Eldridge R.: 13205 Ellendale Drive, Gonzales; Age: 35; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment

Simms, Keyonta: 1517 W. Avondale St., Gonzales; Age: 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Collins, Derrick Jemond: address unknown; Age: 40; domestic abuse battery

Marchand, Donald Lynn: 38565 Charleston Road, Prairieville; Age: 62; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance

Messina, Ashley Marie: 408 E. Rome St., Gonzales; Age: 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Johnson, Charles Ray: 2824 S. Burnside Ave, Gonzales; Age: 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, second degree murder

Breaux, Dontae Jeremiah: 159 Georgetown Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 20; no seat belt, vehicular negligent injuring, stopping/parking/or standing upon the highway shoulder-driving upon the highway shoulder, further limitations on passing on the left, reckless operation

Sept. 13

Jackson, Marcus: 8944 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 31; discharging firearms within city limits

Boudreaux, Tyler Joseph: 102 St. John St., Pierre Part; Age: 25; telephone communications/improper language/ harassment, stalking

Vest, Adam Wesley: 7286 Donaldson Drive, Gonzales; Age: 35; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Hymes, Rodericka Lashae: 4220 Lassen Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 25; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000

Jacob Jr., Huey P.: 45118 Robin Trail Road, St. Amant; Age: 62; possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of psilocybin (mushrooms), distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal carry of weapons crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia

Kincaid, Joshua James: 880 Havens Road No. 8, Shreveport; Age: 32; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal carry of weapons crime or controlled dangerous substance

Sept. 14

Guidry, Tiffany Ann: 26190 Bobby Gill Road, Denham Springs; Age: 27; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property

Million, Edward Gene: 710 N. Tobey Ave., Gonzales; Age: 58; failure to appear-bench warrant, insulting or threating an officer, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace/drunkenness

Hull Jr., Armond Joseph: 12190 Perry Babin Lane, St Amant; Age: 40; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer

Lebeouf Sr., Eric T.: 39090 Holly Hill Drive, Gonzales; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment

Scott, Michael Coletrain: 14066 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; two counts, failure to appear-bench warrant, cruelty to animals-simple

Irvin, Xavier Lee: 2213 S. Sugar Ridge Road, Laplace; Age: 20; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000

Hardy, Camren: 17632 Nine Oaks Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 19; fugitive-other state jurisdiction

Leblanc, Casper: 3355 Amy St., Paulina; Age: 24; false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response, telephone communications/improper language/harassment

Valentine, Donald: 41149 La. 42 No. 21, Prairieville; Age: 51; obscenity

Avants, Charles: 27660 S. Frost Road, Livingston; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant

Glaspie, Todd: 41191 Remington Drive, Sorrento; Age: 55; telephone communications/improper language/harassment

Casso, Cori Clayton: 18163 Magnolia Oaks Drive, Prairieville; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant

Blood, Angelique Dawn: 199 Lions Drive, Leesville; Age: 40; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden

Baker, Jordan Michael: 45178 Oliver Road, St. Amant; Age: 41; surety, resisting an officer, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Anderson, Joseph: 3060 Lemanville Cut Off Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 51; domestic abuse battery

Sept. 15

Russell, Cody Benson: 2502 Turner Road, Ethel; Age: 34; two cunts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Williams, Cameron Quinshawn: 39225 Superior Wood Ave., Gonzales; Age: 19; failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

