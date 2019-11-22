The backers of a plan to consolidate sewer service in Ascension Parish say 29 neighborhoods outside the parish also will be part of the deal and pay its increased rates. The Ascension Parish Council would become their rate setting authority, replacing the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

+2 Portions of Livingston, East Baton Rouge, Iberville could be swept into 30-year Ascension sewer deal WATSON — Just down Cane Market Road from Watson Baptist Church, the residents of the Fountainbleau subdivision live in one of the most norther…

Here they are by parish:

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

East Baton Rouge

Beaver Creek, Beaver Creek on the Plains, Carriagewood Estates, Cloverhill, High Plains, Builders Center/Hobby Lobby, Hoo Shoo Too Lakes, Lake Beau Pre, Landing at Mallard Lakes, Mallard Crossing, Manchac Reserve, Pecue Lane Estates, Reserves at Jefferson Crossing, and Willowbrook/Old Jefferson.

Iberville

Oak Trace

Livingston

Cypress Point, Duff Village, Fountainbleau, Gray's Creek, Lakes at Juban Crossing, Old Mill Settlement, River Highlands No. 1, Settlement at Bayou Pierre, The Cove, The Crossing Apartments, Three River Islands, Village at Juban Lakes, Waterfront East and Waterfront West.