AscensionParishMap.112019.JPG

This map shows the neighborhoods and other developments with sewer service from private provider Ascension Wastewater Treatment that will be part of proposed Ascension Parish sewer agreement.

 Provided by Ascension Parish government

The backers of a plan to consolidate sewer service in Ascension Parish say 29 neighborhoods outside the parish also will be part of the deal and pay its increased rates. The Ascension Parish Council would become their rate setting authority, replacing the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

Here they are by parish:

East Baton Rouge

Beaver Creek, Beaver Creek on the Plains, Carriagewood Estates, Cloverhill, High Plains, Builders Center/Hobby Lobby, Hoo Shoo Too Lakes, Lake Beau Pre, Landing at Mallard Lakes, Mallard Crossing, Manchac Reserve, Pecue Lane Estates, Reserves at Jefferson Crossing, and Willowbrook/Old Jefferson.

Iberville

Oak Trace

Livingston

Cypress Point, Duff Village, Fountainbleau, Gray's Creek, Lakes at Juban Crossing, Old Mill Settlement, River Highlands No. 1, Settlement at Bayou Pierre, The Cove, The Crossing Apartments, Three River Islands, Village at Juban Lakes, Waterfront East and Waterfront West.

Email David J. Mitchell at dmitchell@theadvocate.com

Follow David J. Mitchell on Twitter, @NewsieDave.

View comments