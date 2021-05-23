On May 15, LSU Law recognized 181 students during Commencement exercises. Among those honored, 180 are candidates for the Juris Doctor degree. Some 136 of the students are candidates for the Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law, while nine students are candidates for the Graduate Certificate in Energy Law and Policy. One student is a candidate for a Master of Laws degree.
LSU Law held a commencement ceremony for Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020 graduates at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on the LSU campus. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick of the United States District Court, Middle District of Louisiana, delivered the keynote address, and other speakers included Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer, LSU Law Interim Dean Lee Ann Wheelis Lockridge, and LSU President Tom Galligan.
A listing of the candidate's name below does not necessarily represent the successful completion of the degree(s).
J.D. = Juris Doctor
C.L. = Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law
G.C.E.L.P. = Graduate Certificate in Energy Law and Policy
Ascension Parish
Donaldsonville
Lloyd Anthony Capello III, J.D./C.L.
Kaitlyn Marie Mistretta, J.D./C.L.
Jordan Paul Zeringue, J.D./C.L.
Gonzales
Addison Rhea Hollis, J.D./C.L.
Segen Elise Ortigo, J.D./C.L.
Prairieville
Blane Alexander Mader, J.D./C.L.
Benjamin Cade Melancon, J.D./C.L.
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baton Rouge
Anne Wilhelmina Boudreaux, J.D.
Chandler Grace Bourgeois, J.D./C.L.
Jeremy Dalton Carter, J.D./C.L.
Nigel Allen Copeland, J.D./C.L.
Hannah Dale Duke, J.D./C.L.
Michael Morshed Gad, J.D./C.L.
Matthew Francis Greene, J.D./C.L., G.C.E.L.P.
Alex Tyler LeJeune, J.D./C.L.
Hailey Elizabeth Manint, J.D./C.L.
Kate Emily McLean, J.D./C.L.
Eric Phillip Morvant, J.D./C.L.
Nathan Michael Mulvihill, J.D./C.L., G.C.E.L.P.
Colin Thomas Munn, J.D.
Flavia Alejandra Osorio-Vargas, L.L.M.
Davis Austin Richardson, J.D./C.L.
Gregory Patrick Riley, J.D./C.L.
Riley Bernadette Tomeny, J.D./C.L.
Central
Andrew James Crayden, J.D.
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs
Bailey Hennesy, J.D./C.L.
Holden
Fabian Holden Chance Edwards, J.D./C.L.
Maurepas
Sydney Jeanne St Pierre, J.D./C.L.
Walker
Hailey Marie Clark, J.D./C.L.
Tangipahoa Parish
Amite
Morgan Taylor Sharp, J.D./C.L.
West Feliciana Parish
St. Francisville
Zachary Alexander Lester, J.D./C.L.