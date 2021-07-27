Hundreds of Ascension Parish students will have needed school supplies to start their learning in August thanks to the 24th annual Volunteer Ascension School Tools Drive.
The drive held its annual corporate challenge collection day July 16 thanks to a partnership with Eatel and its parent company REV Broadband.
“Again, this year as in many years prior, Eatel is delighted to team up with Volunteer Ascension to continue our support of education,” says Josh Descant, CEO of REV Broadband. “This critical initiative provides the necessary tools for Ascension Parish Schools’ students to learn and grow.”
Corporate and community partners were challenged to drop off a variety of school supplies to help students in need. Numerous companies hosted internal drives and collected in-house while other organizations hosted friendly competitions between branches to spur participation and increase donations. The items collected by each business were delivered to Eatel where donors also posed with their donations in front of an Ascension Parish Schools’ bus. Similarly, a drive-thru/drop-off was in place for anyone in the community wanting to personally donate back-to-school necessities.
“While all students need supplies to get through the upcoming school year, there are numerous under-resourced families and students who need an extra helping hand and School Tools is that little boost for our community’s young scholars,” says Sherry Denig, Volunteer Ascension’s executive director. “This partnership with Eatel allows us to spread the word alongside a strong partner in education while serving and supporting our community.”
Volunteer Ascension has been a large part of Ascension Parish since 1996 and continues to make an impact on the community, helping children in need by providing school uniforms and school supplies with the assistance of school counselors. The nonprofit's Connect Teens Program serves to mentor and provide volunteer opportunities for teens each summer. Volunteer Ascension also helps during emergencies and devotes much time and resources to disaster response in the area.
Donated school supplies from the recently hosted drop-off day will be sorted and then distributed amongst 29 K-8 Ascension Parish schools. Monetary donations are still being accepted and can be made by visiting www.mightycause.com/story/Schooltools.