The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail March 5-12:
March 5
Cuccia, Chad M.: 47, 18182 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, parole violation.
Benoit, Amy: 30, 100 Moffet Court, Morgan City, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drug, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Bozeman, Kevin Joseph: 28, 750 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, monetary instrument abuse.
Joseph, Keith A.: 48, 1314 E. Silverleaf St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Villar, Kenneth J.: 61, 1114 E. Sybil Ave., Gonzales, vagrancy/prostitution, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Saizon, Johnathan Douglas: 34, 701 Pennsylvania Ave., New Roads, two counts of failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders, home invasion/battery.
Mumphrey, Shedrick: 33, 37199 La. 621, #A, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Simmons, Michael: 31, 138 Martin Lane, Des Allemands, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, following vehicles, flight from an officer.
Singleton, Keondra: 21, 1212 McKinley St., Donaldsonville, bank fraud, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Rousseau, Conrad Joseph: 47, 14137 Mire Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Taylor, Courtney: 44, 732 Lynn Drive, Denham Springs, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Newell, Kameron Moler: 20, 39284 Tommy Moore Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana, expired motor vehicle insurance, reckless operation.
Quamme, Damian Edward: 29, 23506 La. 22, Maurepas, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Lewis, Vanesha Bre'Anna; 25, 1006 E. Fabian St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Adams, Micah J.: 41, 5044 Pine Hill Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Heroin.
March 6
Escobar-Sauceda, Fidel: 31, 37113 White Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, intentional littering prohibited, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Quick, Lisa Marie: 41, 43421 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, resisting an officer, traffic-control signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Hughes, Blake Ryan: 33, 412 E. Caldwell St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Price, Jiesary Muhumah: 22, 516 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, failure to appear in court, two counts of probation violation.
Sharrette, Nakia Deshane: 44, 115 First St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Cloud, Troymesia Renee: 21, 3944 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft.
Marsh, Michael T.: 51, address unavailable, St. Gabriel, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kozma, Marci Lyn: 36, 3350 La. 1 S., #5, Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, two counts of simple burglary/vehicle, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
March 7
Porche, Gregory J.: 33, 21035 Happywoods, Springfield, misdemeanor theft.
Ruffin, Tyrique Marshon: 18, 2824 S. Burnside, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Babin, Nicholas Joseph: 39, 44529 Happy Lane, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Bassett, Dominique Shunquill: 29, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, failure to appear in court, driver must be licensed, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Hatch, Melissa Alexandra: 30, 5428 Johnette Drive, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Sparks, Steven Douglas: 29, 23879 Hoo Shoo Too Road, Baton Rouge, simple battery.
Rossi, Vance Michael: 27, 37313 La. 74, #36, Geismar, bond revocation, failure to appear in court.
Westley, Christopher D.: 38, 14066 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Hipp, Gregory: 57, 2502 S. Penn Ave., Gonzales, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Gautreau, Michael Lane: 29, 17006 Hunter's Trace W., Prairieville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
March 8
French, Bryan James: 37, 276 Silk and Tassel Road, Cleveland, North Carolina, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated reckless operation.
Poole, Melinda Calmes: 49, 1727 N. Magnolia St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Batiste, Leroyel Tarry: 39, 514 Charles St., Donaldsonville, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Steward, Vontrell: 30, 43083 Weber City Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery, felony theft of a motor vehicle, simple robbery.
Davis, Kirsten A.: 27, 1312 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Willis, Drake R.: 24, 44099 Toucan St., Sorrento, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Cooper, Chad: 40, 2179 La. 70, Donaldsonville, simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment/offender armed with dangerous weapon, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
March 9
Romero, Nemorio: 34, 16168 Old Hammond, #34, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Hebert, Hillary Marie: 26, 1620 Live Oak Drive, Brusly, misdemeanor theft.
Shepard, Travis: 39, 41383 Aqua Marine Ave., Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses, defamation, simple criminal damage to property.
Shepard, Faith: 33, 41383 Aqua Marine Ave., Gonzales, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, defamation, stalking, simple criminal damage to property.
Pry, David Eli: 32, 1346 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana.
Thibodeaux, Brooke Amber: 30, 844 Fountainbleau, Baton Rouge, security required, felony hit-and-run driving/death or serious bodily injury, driver must be licensed.
Hooper, John: 19, 1056 Lifehouse Road, St. James, parole violation.
Weatherford, Allen L.: 54, 32005 La. 75, Plaquemine, misdemeanor theft, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Tillman, Steven M.: 57, 2138 S. Commerce Ave., #401, Gonzales, vagrancy/begs or solicits.
Bowen, Joshua: 24, 705 Breaux Drive, Laplace, probation violation.
Stoyer, Jennifer Helen: 34, 38323 Cedar St., Gonzales, surety, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 30, 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Walker, Jeremy Lee: 39, 17502 Lauren Drive, Prairieville, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Westley, Christopher D.: 38, 14066 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving.
Townsend, Christy: 30, 41352 La. 621, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Lejeune, Jeremy Paul: 40, 39092 Germany Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Haik, Melanie: 41, 39310 La. 42, Prairieville, four counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
March 10
Dukes, Gary Keith: 35, 16326 La. 930, Prairieville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or drug, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, parks rules and regulations.
Richardson, Michael J.: 37, 15449 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or drug, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drug, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drug, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, parks rules and regulations, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Fudesco, Frank: 32, 18092 Manning Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Simpson, Russell Wayne: 36, 37129 Easley Melancon Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Shook, Gavin Scott: 18, 38152 Springwood Ave., Prairieville, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Johnson, John Kelly: 48, 39209 Vindez Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of a Schedule I drug, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things.
Bradley, Gerald: 54, 608 Market St., Raceland, misdemeanor theft.
Ambeau, John Anwar: 38, 404 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lee Jr., Isiah Clayton: 22, 23640 Kearney St., Plaquemine, felony theft.
Thomas, Terra C.: 33, 1608 W. Terry St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Bourque III, Joseph W.: 39, 17950 Airline Highway, Prairieville, probation violation parish, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Jones, Briana: 24, 39063 Prairie North Drive, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Parker, Chant M.: 34, 14309 L Keller Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Corrigan, Joseph Keith: 42, 36600 Pookey Lane, #19A, Prairieville, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Rutherford, Annette Kehaulani: 37, 525 E. Verna St., #13, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
March 11
Mayo, Jerome: 44, 41174 La. 933, Prairieville, bond revocation, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule I drug, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, vagrancy/frequents streets habitually at late hours.
Carline, Betty Jo: 44, 20927 Holmes Drive, Zachary, owner to secure registration, expired drivers’ license, violations of registration provisions, expired motor vehicle insurance, no motor vehicle insurance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on divided highways, driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Arceneaux, Tabitha: 33, 13427 Leon A. Babin Sr Road, Gonzales, probation violation.
Bougere, Charon: 36, 205 W. Second St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court.
McSwain, Corina M.: 48, 513 E. Verna St., Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Orellona, Irma Robie Aguilar: 26, 15368 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Clavijo-Lopez, Evelyng: 20, 907 W. Rothland St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Green, Trenton Dequincy: 27, 310 Marchand Drive, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, false certificates, operating vehicle while license is suspended, stop signs and yield signs.
Joshua, Thorne Isreal: 32, 1003 Orange St., Donaldsonville, cruelty to animals; simple.
Myles, Pamela: 47, 716 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville, cruelty to animals; simple.
Aikens, Joy Lynn: 49, 16118 Aikens Road, Prairieville, child desertion, misdemeanor theft.
Landry, David Charles: 34, 2664 Vanderbilt Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Strother, Patricia: 50, 14166 Old River Road, Maurepas, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, violations of registration provisions/switched license plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, careless operation.
Owens III, Clarence: 36, address unavailable, misdemeanor theft.
Kidder, Alex M.: 69, 317 W. Main St., Gonzales, simple assault, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer, unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure/trespass.
Butler, Brandon: 35, 3435 Walnut Bend Lane, Houston, Texas, simple battery.
Boudy, Michael D.: 39, 715 N. Bullion Ave., Gonzales, simple assault, failure to appear in court.
Thomas, Keyon Montac: 32, 17950 Airline Highway, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Sparlin, Tiffany Michelle: 26, 37048 La. 74, Geismar, possession of Schedule II drug, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Lambert, Melissa J.: 45, 13052 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug.
Allen, Matthew Kila: 40, 15165 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II drug, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
March 12
Morris Jr., William A.: 32, 13052 Leo Lambert Road, St Amant, three counts of failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II drug.
Corrent, Shane Michael: 45, 11079 Garrett Drive, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug.
Green, Justin Wayne: 34, 7212 Ernest Floyd Road, #N, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug.
Darville, Alana: 40, 18048 Timberview Drive, Prairieville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.