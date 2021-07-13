Wattle Daub, an 18-and-under club volleyball team with local ties, recently won the 18 Premier National Championship AAU Volleyball championships in Orlando, Florida.
The Wattle Daub Nation 18 Adidas team repeated as national champs and is the first club team to repeat in the 48 years of the tournament.
Gracie Duplechein, who graduated from St. Amant High in May, and India Bennett, of Dutchtown High, contributed to the team's success. Both Ascension Parish standouts were All-District, All-Metro and All-State.
Duplechein and Bennett will be sticking together as they have signed to play volleyball with Southeastern Louisiana University.
Wattle Daub Nation was composed of players from several top programs in the state. The team was coached by Danny Tullis, head volleyball coach at Pope John Paul II High in Slidell. Tullis has led the Lady Jaguars to several state championships and is one of the top volleyball coaches in the state.
“The team battled through many adverse situations: We had two kids tweak prior injuries on our first day. The girls' experience and confidence in each other helped pull them through the tight matches," Tullis said. "We were never the bigger team; we had to win with great serving, defense and ball control."