Working for a living is not always easy, but working at the same place for 43 years, well that’s something special. For coach Larry Favorite, working at St. Amant High School as a coach and teacher has been a satisfying ride.
“My most fond memories will be the closeness of our working staff, sharing laughter and being able to impact the lives of students. Even when something negative happened, we put our heads together to fix what the problem was,” Favorite said.
The Gators will miss the man that taught and coached at the same school for his entire career. The administration at St. Amant will miss Coach Fav, as he is know to many.
Favorite played his high school ball at East Ascension, where he was an outstanding basketball and football player. He earned a scholarship to play on the offensive line at Grambling State University from 1971-75. He started his pro career with the Atlanta Falcons before retiring and starting his career at St. Amant.
Coach Fav was part of the first coaching staff at St. Amant and had many role models along the way. “The hardest part of my career was the loss of two of my closest friends and fellow coaches, Tommy Wall and Richard Brown. We were part of the first basketball coaching staff at St. Amant," Favorite said.
“Coach Fav is my uncle. We had a combined 83 years of coaching in Ascension Parish. For a big man, you will never meet a more humble person. We thought we would get to coach together one day. I have some many memories of our childhood; so proud of him and his lifetime achievements,” said coach Greg Hill.
Favorite lasted the test of time through so many coaching changes in the football and basketball programs; as a new coach came in, he was accepted and became a part of the staff.
“It would be impossible to measure the amount of lives that Coach Fav touched in his time here — he was part of so many district championships in basketball and football; his legacy in the classroom and community, where he gave motivational speeches at local youth parks and churches. On behalf of St. Amant and the athletic department, I thank Coach Fav for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors. Once a Gator, always a Gator,” said head football coach and athletic director David Oliver.
Favorite changed with the times, but always stayed true to his beliefs. That was evident with his last coaching duty with the Gator basketball team. “As the years progressed, it has been a privilege to work coach Travis Uzee; he is so knowledgeable. The whole staff was great; I will miss them dearly,” Favorite said.
Favorite is a larger-than-life individual. He helped me in my coaching career with words of wisdom and strategy. Those that have had the privilege of being mentored by him should consider themselves lucky.
“During my coaching career, I tried to instill in my players that the value of an education is a far more important feature on this journey. It is still key, and it will define the success of all student athletes,” Favorite said.
Coach Fav will now get to spend more time with his family, his wife, Mary of 44 years, his children, Rainie and Shamory, and his only grandson. When asked what his hobbies are, he said, "my family."
As you attend sporting events at St. Amant in the future, you won’t see Coach Fav on the sidelines, but his heart will always be with the black and gold, that is for sure.