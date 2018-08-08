THURSDAY
DISCOVERING EMAIL: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The workshop will cover a brief history of email, discuss its uses, cover the various types and features with hands-on practice. (225) 647-3955.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Meets every Tuesday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
SATURDAY
ANNUAL ELK FOUNDATION BANQUET AND CHARITY AUCTION: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. The Baton Rouge chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is having their 18th annual banquet and charity auction. The money they raise helps support conservation efforts. This years banquet will include Wall of Guns, camping and hunting gear, an African safari and a live and silent auction. Tickets start at $85. To attend or donate, contact Mike at (225) 573-8686 or go to events.rmef.org/shop/batonrouge.
COOKBOOK SIGNING: 6 p.m., River Road African American Museum, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Author, nutritionist, and food blogger Bianca Plant will be signing copies of her healthy living cookbook, "Eating to Live." Tour the museum while enjoying tastings from the "Eating to Live" cookbook. $10 museum admission. africanamericanmuseum.org.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
GEM AND MINERAL SHOW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring over 20 vendors from surrounding states with gemstones, minerals, fossils, lapidary, equipment and fine jewelry. Hosted by Baton Rouge Gem and Mineral Society.
BACK TO SCHOOL INDOOR MARKET: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Fine and Dandy, 38011 La. 621, Gonzales. A weekend shopping event with tons of local vendors. This indoor market is free and open to the public. If interested in becoming a vendor, message Fine and Dandy on their Facebook page at facebook.com/FineandDandyLA.
MONDAY
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Mondays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
INTRODUCTION TO PUBLISHER: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Publisher 2016. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
ALZHEIMER'S SERVICES SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 La. 30, Gonzales. Sister Vernola conference room. Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, along with St. Elizabeth Hospital as our sponsor, invites you to attend caring, nonjudgmental meetings where families and friends share their experiences and learn essential information for coping with Alzheimer's disease, dementia and other memory-related impairments. alzbr.org.
MIND-BODY SKILLS GROUP: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 La. 30, Gonzales. This is a 6-week educational program to help cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being, and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. Registration required. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
MOMMY AND ME: 10 a.m., Tanger Outlet, 2100 Tanger Blvd. The event will be hosted at Suite 199 next to Gap. Follow the balloons and look for the Tanger tent. This month's activity will be a toddler exercise class. Also enjoy face painting, coloring, a craft and story time. Sponsored by Premier Lanes, the Gonzales Soccer Club and the Ascension Parish Library. To RSVP, call (225) 647-9383.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Sister Linda conference room. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
A HEALING ARTS WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. St. Francis Conference room (Medical Plaza I). Create an abstract masterpiece. Anyone impacted by cancer is invited to join Amanda Watts on a relaxing journey that engages the senses and unlocks creativity where paint and canvas meet. This event is offered as part of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales’ survivorship program and is free to cancer survivors and caregivers. Registration is required. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
STARTING AND FINANCING A SMALL BUSINESS: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. This two-hour seminar is designed for individuals who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business. The program will focus on helping participants learn how to determine the feasibility of their idea as well as how to obtain a small business loan. Topics of discussion include the purpose of developing a feasibility/business plan, assessing business risks, marketing strategy development, management planning, financial planning, identifying sources of funds for business start-up, the do’s and don'ts of borrowing money, the loan application process, and the key resources available to get assistance. Registration is required by (225) 647-3955.
AUGUST 16
