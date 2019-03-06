The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Feb. 21 to 28:
Feb. 21
Sanchez, Brad C.: 45, 41043 Courtney Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Robinson, Branchie Romero: 47, 2425 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge, unauthorized use of a movable.
Scott, Dejohn H.: 22, 9140 Water Tower St., Convent, felony theft, simple criminal damage to property, two counts of simple burglary/all others, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm, two counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor identity theft, two counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of simple burglary/vehicle, felony identity theft.
Posey, Jeremy Keith: 20, 42385 Moody Dixon Road, 29, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Cooper, Naylor Ray: 38, 3734 S. River Road, Port Allen, exploitation of the infirmed, felony residential contractor fraud.
Griffin, Jalen Jawan: 20, 4024 Hillmont Drive, Baton Rouge, second-degree murder/during crime, first degree murder/attempt, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated burglary with weapon.
Phillips, Shawn D.: 41, 17867 Airline Highway, Prairieville, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
LeBlanc, Darrin Joseph: 33, 44453 La. 431, St. Amant, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Aleman Maravillas, Wilbert: 41, address unavailable, Prairieville, vagrancy/in or near any structure or private grounds.
Turner, Shannon L.: 40, 1416 W. Worthy St., Gonzales, bond revocation, failure to appear in court.
Vinet, Edward Roy: 43, 12322 Dutchtown Lane, 10, Geismar, surety, failure to appear in court.
Feb. 22
Guidry, Christopher: 56, 6045 Cypress Point Ave., Gonzales, hit-and-run driving.
George, Jared Shawn: 21, 14086 Airline Highway, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Johnson, Jared Keith: 32, 1055 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, six counts of failure to appear in court, bond revocation, surety, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Dunn, Brandy: 37, 8608 Nottaway, Denham Springs, surety, failure to appear in court.
Jeansonne, Santana Leray: 33, 37602 La. 22, Darrow, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
George, Avery Raynell: 44, 327 Gebelin St., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bertrand Jr., Huey: 37, 29644 Palmetto St., Walker, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Borer, Shane Patrick: 25, 18289 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Rainey, Justin: 28, 120 Oak Ridge Ave., C, Donaldsonville, two counts of bond revocation, failure to appear in court.
Stawart, Ladinia: 49, 175 Pecan St., Napoleonville, failure to return leased movables obtaining by false representation.
Lively, Amanda: 30, 11056 Airline Highway, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Blunt, Robert L.: 48, 1908 S. Gaudin Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, security required, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Blouin, Tawanah L.: 46, 15023 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Petrig, Devyn: 25, 15023 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, bank fraud, forgery, misdemeanor theft, domestic abuse battery.
Feb. 23
Poche, Casey Michael: 30, 14450 Essen Terrace Drive, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Troxclair, Lauren: 27, 14450 Essen Terrace Drive, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Dowiatt, James Frank: 47, 43231 E. Pond Drive, Gonzales, second-degree battery.
Stephens, Christopher J.: 23, 9016 La. 941, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Green, Kaglin: 19, 622 First St., Donaldsonville, breach of bail condition.
Blanchard, Joshua: 29, 2619 S. Hodgeson Road, Gonzales, monetary instrument abuse, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Vicknair, Walter Jacob: 35, 1623 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Francis, Sheri L.: 46, 2619 S. Hodgeson Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Butler, Scott: 38, 23960 Levy St., Plaquemine, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, misdemeanor theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Feb. 24
Hughes, Robert Scott: 18, 4903 Telephone Road, Pascagoula, Mississippi, simple battery, misdemeanor theft.
Toledo, Cristian: 36, 241 Beau Bassin Road, Carencro, driver must be licensed, careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Reeson Jr., Paul John: 28, 16393 Timberstone Drive, Prairieville, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, operating while intoxicated, careless operation.
Frazier, Tanner: 20, address unavailable, speeding, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required, drag racing and racing on public roads, reckless operation.
Holmes, Damien: 27, 6140 Ruby Court, Baton Rouge, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Preston, Brandy Lyn: 18, 160 S. Church St., Garyville, misdemeanor theft.
Victor, Trent V.: 29, 908 Michael Court, D, Laplace, misdemeanor theft.
Grice, Brittany: 28, 160 S. Church St., Garyville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Talbert III, Clarence: 50, 105 Iberville St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Morris, Jakima: 18, 2211 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Marchand, Joshua P.: 41, W. Karen St., Denham Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of heroin, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Balderas, Narcisco: 25, 5812 Bonanza Drive, Haltom City, Texas, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/child endangerment law.
Felton, Lionel A.: 51, 8124 Pleasant Hill Road, Convent, misrepresentation during booking, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things.
Walker, Latisha Marie: 31, 190 Evangeline Extension, Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, child desertion.
Esparza, Jose L.: 46, 13330 LeBlanc Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Stephens, Laci Rae: 30, 13171 Pecan Lane, St. Amant, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Feb. 25
Simpson, Lauren Ansley: 31, 12343 Steve Gautreau Road, Gonzales, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, misdemeanor theft.
Evans, John Rosco: 29, 42179 Busitback Lane, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Clements Sr., Jamie: 46, 16211 La. 431, Prairieville, surety, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
Gomez, Adrienne Marie: 35, 18362 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, resisting an officer, violations of registration provisions, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Picou Jr., Blair: 27, 206 Coachman Drive, Houma, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Clements, Rachel C.: 48, 41234 La. 933, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Hymel, Heather Rachelle: 39, 17015 Glenwell Springs Drive, 12, Greenwell Springs, failure to appear in court, criminal trespass/all other offenses, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Ramirez, Ricardo: 43, 784 Inca, El Paso, Texas, felony theft.
Liles, Haylei Jolynn: 31, 37131 Anderson Road, Geismar, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Price, Kelly L.: 36, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Lot 168, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Fowler, Reginald D.: 40, 948 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, surety, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, misdemeanor theft.
Feb. 26
Milton, Allen D.: 43, 203 W. James St., Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Harris, Delany Randell: 34, 14441 Black Locust St., Gonzales, reckless operation, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Gautreau, Lane A.: 57, 1122 N. Anita Ave., Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Griffin, Cassidy J.: 42, 7733 Rampart Road, Jacksonville, Florida, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Shell, Jonathan: 27, 39086 Biltmore Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Pitre, Caleb Michael: 32, 2323 Broad St., Lake Charles, misdemeanor theft, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others.
Pennington, Bryan P.: 39, 41015 Rustling Oak Drive, Apt. B, Prairieville, surety, failure to appear in court.
Brooks, Dwayne: 48, 2257 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Feb. 27
Ramirez, Wilmer Alexander: 37, 1220 E. Dawn St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, owner to secure registration, resisting an officer, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, driver must be licensed, careless operation.
Jones, Kameron: 19, 41356 Cemetary Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, surety, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Fisher, Gelisha Lashay: 27, 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Vallo Jr., Carlton Dewayne: 22, 14449 Black Locust St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple battery, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Pursifull, Kevin Mark: 27, 5544 Melrose Blvd., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Carter, Kraig Richard: 30, 813 Royal Court Ave., Ponchatoula, two counts of misdemeanor theft.
London, Kyle V.: 21, 1224 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Scott Jr., Donald Renee: 20, 9217 Water Tower St., Convent, obstruction of justice.
Morris Jr., Darrel Anthony: 18, 6128 La. 44, Convent, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, assault by drive-by shooting.
Ellis, Randy Daren: 36, 13220 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, home improvement fraud/penalties, failure to appear in court.
Reyes, Anthony Benjamin: 27, 2024 S. Ruth St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Feb. 28
Mandolph Jr., Lester James: 41, 432 Corrine Court, Laplace, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Melancon, Tyreik Davis: 21, 413 W. Bordelon St., Gonzales, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, principals, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Stephens, Christopher J.: 23, 9016 La. 941, Gonzales, second degree battery.
Mitchell, Jeremy Reed: 32, 35200 Julien Lane, Donaldsonville, obstruction of court orders, public intimidation/intimidation, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, operating while intoxicated.