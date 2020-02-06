CONVENT — St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne declared a state of emergency Thursday for the spring flood and hurricane season to start clearing out problem blockages in major and minor canals and ditches.
Parish officials said in a statement that the order allows parish workers and possibly parish contractors to enter private property to do the drainage work while parish officials check where they have a legal right to access ditches and waterways.
"Flood protection remains a priority of this administration, while continuing to find ways to improve the quality of life for all residents," Dufresne said in the statement Thursday. "I authorize the St. James Parish Operations Director to identify, mobilize, and provide equipment, resources, and employ contractors necessary to alleviate the hazards and ensure that this project is a success.”
Under the emergency order, Dufresne declared that the flood and hurricane season presents "a threat to the life, health, safety and property preservation for residents."
Former Parish President Timmy Roussel and Roussel's operations director Blaise Gravois came under criminal accusation from prosecutors in St. James over allegations they authorized and oversaw public work on private land, including along drainage canals.
Parish official and council members have complained the long-running cases, which are still pending, had the indirect effect of slowing down day-to-day drainage work. During that time, the Roussel administration and council had also pitched a regional drainage and flood protection plan, but were unable to win voter support for dedicated taxes.
Dufresne replaced Roussel in January after winning in fall elections. Roussel did not seek reelection after two terms.
Dufresne's executive order allows the parish to take precautionary measures and implement a drainage task force plan that addresses east and west bank drainage problems, parish officials said.
With the order, the parish government will be able to deploy immediately to dig out major canals, as a priority, and then also work in a grid system to clear smaller ditches and waterways.
Dufresne and his new director of operations, Rick Webre, described the drainage plan and the then-expected emergency declaration for the Parish Council members Wednesday night in Convent, who welcomed the plans.
Dufresne told the council that when he and his administration took office, they started out with a parishwide infrastructure assessment and determined the drainage system is in "dire need of attention in order to be able to function properly."
He suggested that numerous ditches and waterways were in need of work and posed a threat of flooding homes and businesses even in average rains.
Webre, who was the longtime homeland security in Ascension Parish until he stepped down to run for president in that parish last fall, added that the amount of vegetative growth already in the canals required that the parish put priority on drainage.
"One of the key aspects of this is if we don't get this cleaned this year, probably next year we're going to have to start clearing and grubbing many of these … canals, and it's going to be much more expensive to do that instead of just going out and mowing grass," he said.
Webre explained that the president's emergency order is an important piece of that effort.
"That (order) gives us a little bit more freedom to move around to go on private property. Trust me, I'm not a Communist. I don't want to take anybody's property," he said.
Webre told the council that parish crews will still try to get authorization from landowners to access their land in advance, but, if they can't find the owners, the crews will enter the property to cut the grass under the emergency order's authorization.
Under the order, parish government also recognized the need to communicate with "private and corporate landowners" and "accepted the responsibility to repair damages" that may happen due to the drainage work, parish officials said in the statement Thursday.