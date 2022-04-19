The Gonzales Garden Club gathered for a business meeting, lunch and a garden tour April 6. The annual flower show has been postponed until next year, so the meeting centered around committee reports from the Jambalaya Park beautification, plant sale and live oak registration projects.
Vice President Mary Jo Pohlig reported on preparations for the upcoming Gonzales Centennial Celebration. She met with Scot Byrd, chief administrative officer, at Jambalaya Park on March 31 in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office. She used her own garden tools and brought bedding plants, soil, mulch and slow-release fertilizer and was reimbursed by the city.
Two city workers raised in a bucket truck planted lantana and lemon sedum in the planter tops of the 10 iron jambalaya pot poles with Pohlig directing from below. Before lowering the bucket, the workers gave the plants their one and only supplement of water, praying for occasional rain for the otherwise drought-tolerant plants.
Chair Gwen Heck spoke about a new Live Oak Society project. The garden club is in partnership with Gonzales Committee on Cultural Affairs, thanks to GCCA Vice President and Lions Club Live Oak Tree Project Committee Chair Pam Hughes, to promote the recognition of registered live oaks in the parish. The goal is to purchase and install commemorative plaques at 12 to 20 select trees and to publicize mapped tree locations on public land for residents interested in self-guided tours of the grandest Ascension oaks.
President Jamie Trisler discussed next month’s plant sale. Members have been propagating plants and were reminded to bring baked goods to sell as well. A flyer will be distributed to publicize the event. The plant and bake sale will be held on the lawn of City Hall on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The club ate at Carriage House Restaurant at Houmas House, where members strolled the grounds of shady walkways, oaks, plantings, statuary, water features and seating areas.