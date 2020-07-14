Community meetings at Ascension Parish libraries
Ascension Parish Library is holding community meetings about the upcoming library funding renewal at each location on the following dates: Gonzales on Wednesday, July 15; Galvez on Thursday, July 16; Donaldsonville on Tuesday, July 21; and Dutchtown on Thursday, July 23. All community meetings will take place at 6 p.m.
Qualifying dates for 2020 fall election
Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna has announced the dates for qualifying as a candidate for the Nov. 3 election. Qualifying will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 22-24 at the Clerk’s Office, 815 E. Worthey St., Gonzales, or 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville.
Qualifying will be held for the following offices: 23rd Judicial District judges; 23rd Judicial District attorney; justices of the peace; constables; Donaldsonville council members and mayor; and Gonzales mayor, chief of police and council members.
The cost for qualifying for each office is listed at ascensionclerk.com. Fees are payable in cash, cashier’s check, or money order to the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.
For information, call the Clerk’s Office at (225) 473-9866 or (225) 621-8400, ext. 223.
Scam alert
The Ascension Parish School Board announced it was alerted to a scam by Sports Media Advertising/Marketing out of Fort Worth, Texas. The business is soliciting sponsorships from local businesses to develop branded high school merchandise.
Ascension Parish schools do not have a partnership or relationship with this company, nor is this company authorized to produce merchandise using any Ascension high school logos, which are trademarked by the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, the School Board announced.
If your company is approached by any business soliciting sponsorships for a school, call the school first to verify or ask the company for proof that they are an authorized partner.
Basics of Backyard Beekeeping
Join the Ascension Parish Library for the Basics of Backyard Beekeeping virtual presentation at 6 p.m. July 22 via Zoom. Join Chairity Waugh to learn all about backyard beekeeping. Waugh will discuss things to consider before getting the bees, the basic beekeeping equipment, basic information about bees including their life cycle, how to acquire bees, basic tips for inspecting a beehive and nectar plants in Louisiana.
To learn more on how to become a successful beekeeper, register for this virtual Zoom presentation by calling Gonzales (225) 647-3955, Galvez (225) 622-3955, Dutchtown (225) 673-8699, or Donaldsonville (225) 473-8052. Once registered, the library will send an email with meeting information for the scheduled session. To join the live session, you will need the meeting room ID from email, or you can click on the direct link found in your email.