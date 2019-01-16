A beginning watercolor class for adults will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, from Jan. 24 through March 7, at the Depot Gallery of the River Region Art Association, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
Betty Marks will teach this watercolor class, which costs $100 for six sessions. Students can purchase their own supplies using the supply list provided at www.riverregionartassociation.com, or can pick up supplies at the Depot Gallery.
For information, call the Depot Gallery at (225) 644-8496 or visit www.riverregionartassociation.com.