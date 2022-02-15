The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Feb. 3-10:
Feb. 3
Truxillo, Ashley Elizabeth: 9114 E. La. 936, St. Amant; Age: 29; surety, failure to appear — bench warrant
Smith, Kecite Renee: 2421 Orleans St., Mandeville; Age: 37; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear — bench warrant
Young, Justin Jamael: 55121 Camber St., White Castle; Age: 30; violations of protective orders
Flores, Leibi: 42421 La. 30, Gonzales; Age: 27; careless operation, all drivers must secure license, no motor vehicle insurance, hit-and-run driving
Richard, Olijahuan Devonne: 2339 Cully Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 37; criminal trespass/all other, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Bercegeay, Pamela Messer: 42479 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 53; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple kidnapping, simple battery, home invasion (battery)
Deshautelles, Billie Jo: 41025 Galvez Gardens Road, Prairieville; Age: 34; home invasion (battery), simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple kidnapping, simple battery
Feb. 4
Hoven, Christopher Scott: 40143 Autumn Breeze Ave., Prairieville; Age: 34; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hager, Tonya Gill: 519 W. Nevada Ave., Shreveport; Age: 53; theft, unauthorized use of access card as theft-definitions
Russell Jr., Randy Ray: 38229 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 38; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Kardys, Stacy M.: 30205 Eden Church Road No. 17, Denham Springs; Age: 33; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Hutchinson, Christopher Austin: 30905 Burgess Road, Denham Springs; Age: 26; failure to appear — bench warrant, theft of goods under $500, theft less than $1,000, theft of a firearm, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Miller, Jaheim Javon: 100 Luchini St., Donaldsonville; Age: 19; failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nicholas, Lucas: 517 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 41; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple assault
Peters, James Isiah Joseph: 722 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 23; operating vehicle while license is suspended, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, three counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Favorite, Wilson Joseph: 7104 Edwards Road, St. James; Age: 73; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Feb. 5
Martin, Michael Wayne: 10401 Alex Reine Road, St. Amant; Age: 59; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Peterson, Leslie Cecilie: 58325 Court St., Plaquemine; Age: 42; aggravated flight from an officer, operating while intoxicated — first, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation
Yetman, Garrett Cotter: 4194 Burbank Drive No. 538, Baton Rouge; Age: 28; simple assault, domestic abuse battery — strangulation
Talbert, Domonick F.: 6685 La. 308, Belle Rose; Age: 41; failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
McKnight, Miranda Charlene: 37060 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 40; failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Feb. 6
St. Ann, Mark: 14526 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age: 45; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, threatening a public official-penalties/definitions, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm
North, Marlon D.: 33054 La. 943 S, Donaldsonville; Age: 33; state probation violation, two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Duplessis, Sidney J.: 619 W. Bordelon St. No. 3, Gonzales; Age: 57; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple burglary (all others), failure to appear — bench warrant
Solar, Jesse John: 425 Memorial Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Villanueva, Rolando: 1922 Vaughn St., Houston, Texas; Age: 26; theft less than $1,000
Sciortino, Melody Ann: 41061 Garden Court, Gonzales; Age: 42; three counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Netterville, Landon Nicholas: 12395 Thomassie Road, St. Amant; Age: 26; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, six counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Feb. 7
Johnson, Melvin Lee: 44305 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 38; prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, failure to appear — bench warrant
Holloway, Sarah Elizabeth: 60017 Long Leaf, Bogalusa; Age: 24; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia
Copponex, David Louis: 15110 Airline Highway, No. 11, Prairieville; Age: 49; violations of protective orders
Brouillette, Matthew Joseph: 1152 La. 402, Napoleonville; Age: 32; prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Williams, Donovan O’Neal: 37421 Parkwood Ave., Prairieville; Age: 33; failure to appear — bench warrant, possession of heroin, theft less than $1,000
Richard, Olijahuan Devonne: 2339 Cully Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 37; domestic abuse battery — child endangerment
Fairbanks, Christopher Devin: 48024 Rogers A Road, St. Amant; Age: 33; four counts failure to appear — bench warrant, bicycles-front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors
Feb. 8
Slayton, Blain Joseph: 43677 Brittany St., Sorrento; Age: 28; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, vehicle license required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, signal lamps and signal devices, failure to appear — bench warrant
Wilson, Le'ester Gray: 13454 Oak Place Road No. 78, Gonzales; Age: 35; aggravated battery
Valin, Noah Adam: 13132 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; second-degree battery
Makin, Emily: 44099 Toucan St., Sorrento; Age: 20; criminal mischief /tampering with any property of another, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft of a firearm, simple burglary (all others)
Rood, Darlene Kay: 37113 White Road, No. 25, Prairieville; Age: 65; failure to appear — bench warrant
Avara, Jan Leroy: 15245 Palomino Lane, Prairieville; Age: 35; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Lessard Jr., John Wayne: 245 Foxcroft Road; Age: 29; hold for other agency, failure to appear — bench warrant, resisting an officer, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of heroin
Guerrero, Saul Mora: 9163 Prescott Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 32; failure to appear — bench warrant, disturbing the peace/unlawful assembly/curfew/loitering/vagrancy, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Brown, Charnika Deshawn: 105 Stovall St., Houma; Age: 27; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Melancon, Storm Colton: 13532 Donald Elisar Lane, Gonzales; Age: 29; domestic abuse battery
Via, Vanessa Louise: 13532 Donald Elisar Lane, Gonzales; Age: 34; vehicle license required, owner to secure registration, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear — bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Coleman, Jimrell H.: 44245 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; Age: 42; second-degree cruelty to juveniles, second-degree battery
Feb. 9
Voss, Nicholas: 23727 Shadow Creek Court, Katy, Texas; Age: 26; three counts failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Beeson, Edward Larkin: 6812 La. 1, Belle Rose; Age: 62; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Caballero, Keith Joseph: 216 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 64; failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Welborn, Staci Nicole: 41090 Rustling Oak Drive; Age: 37; unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000
Simon, Kendall K.: 518 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 47; four counts failure to appear — bench warrant, battery of a dating partner, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Stevenson, Linda F.: 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville; Age: 56; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Willis, Travis J.: 2022 S. Helens St., Gonzales; Age: 18; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Gaudin Jr., Shane P.: 13216 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Noyes, Deniece L.: 42553 La. 42, No. 9, Prairieville; Age: 40; failure to appear — bench warrant
Arenivas, Oscar: 18390 Jack Allen Road, Livingston; Age: 27; residential contractor fraud over $25,000
Boudreaux, Kaleb Matthew: 38173 Hidden Point Ave., Geismar; Age: 27; failure to appear — bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Stansbury, Jessica Ann: 12367 Gilbert Leblanc Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Ross, James W.: 43464 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Nelton, Kevin Joseph: 43464 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 60; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer
Feb. 10
Fogan Jr., Clarence: 1014 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 68; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Johnson Jr., Matherne: 108 A Senator Circle, Houma; Age: 64; operating vehicle while license is suspended, tail lamps, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Lerma, Ismael David: 13056 Carrie Lane, Geismar; Age: 31; criminal trespass/all other, theft less than $1,000, simple burglary (vehicle), simple burglary (all others)