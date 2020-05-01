Ascension Parish's four public high schools plan to hold graduations in late May with strict social distancing rules due to the coronavirus, Superintendent David Alexander said Friday.
Attendance at the ceremonies is optional, he said.
The district expects the state could move to phase 1 of the White House guidelines for reopening after May 15; those guidelines allow large venues, such as sporting venues and places of worship, to operate under strict physical distancing protocols.
"After consulting with state and local officials, we believe we will have an opportunity to allow the Class of 2020 to graduate in their stadiums with appropriate social distancing required during the entire ceremony," Alexander said in a statement.
Contingent upon the expiration of the governor's stay-at-home order, the district plans to hold graduation ceremonies on the following schedule:
- St. Amant High School, 7 p.m., May 27.
- East Ascension High School, 7 p.m., May 28.
- Donaldsonville High School, 7 p.m., May 29.
- Dutchtown High School, 7 p.m., May 29.
Graduates will be seated six feet apart on the field, the school district said. Also, stadium capacity will remain at 25%, which means attendee tickets will be limited and strictly enforced. Members of vulnerable populations will be encouraged not to attend.
EATEL will live-stream all four graduations on YouTube so those who cannot or choose not to attend may still observe the ceremonies.
If future regulation changes rule out on-campus graduation ceremonies, the school district said it is looking at other large indoor venues to accommodate these events later in the summer.