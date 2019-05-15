Dutchtown High School’s Class of 2019 will hold its commencement exercises Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at Griffin Stadium in Geismar.
Leading the class as valedictorians will be Savannah Burd and Isabella Jung, who graduated through the River Parishes Community College's Early College Options program; and Jackson LeBoeuf and Anna Pavleszek.
Salutatorians will be Kaylin Mason and Camille Peno.
The four co-valedictorians earned a 4.625 grade-point average.
Burd, the daughter of daughter of Natalie Rhodes, Mark Burd and stepfather Daniel Rhodes, of Prairieville, received the Star Student Award given by River Parishes Community College's Early College Options program for academic performance four times. In addition, she received the Flagship Scholars Resident Award and the President’s Student Aid Award. Burd plans to attend LSU where she will study biological engineering as a student in the Ogden Honors College.
Co-valedictorian Jung is the daughter of Annie and Stephen Jung, of Prairieville. In addition to her high school diploma, Jung will graduate with an associate degree from RPCC. Jung plans to attend Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on a premed track and plans to study neuroscience and anthropology and minor in Spanish with hopes of becoming a doctor with Doctors Without Borders. She has participated in Beta Club as vice president, Gonzales Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council as president, Mu Alpha Theta and St. James Episcopal Church Youth Group. She has also participated in Gym Fit’s trapeze and aerial silks showcases, the Perry Outreach Program and Tulane Science Scholars Program at Tulane Medical School and the SUMMA Theological Debate Society; and served as an acolyte for St. James Episcopal Church and a lay rector and staff member for the church’s retreats. Additionally, she was offered the following scholarships: BASF Tech Academy, $1,000; Robbie Scott Scholar, $2,000; National Beta Club, $1,000; Smith College Presidential Scholarship, $48,000; LSU Flagship Scholars Resident Award, $14,000, LSU Louisiana Tiger Legacy Excellence Award, $4,000; Louisiana Tech Presidential Scholarship, $38,000; and Sweet Briar College, $28,000; and Sweet Briar College Presidential Scholarship, $8,000.
Co-valedictorian LeBoeuf is the son of Brandi and Jason Kilpatrick, and Troy and Ashley LeBoeuf, of Prairieville. He served as president of Dutchtown High Beta Club and Science Club, was vice president of Student Council for the senior class and was a Louisiana state representative for National Beta. He also participated in National Honor Society and was nominated Dutchtown High Student of the Year. Additionally, LeBoeuf had the honor of representing his class as a member of the prom court. In the summer of 2017, he took part in the Central Louisiana AHEC program. He also participated in varsity cross-country where he was selected Academic All-State for cross-country. Jackson received the Outstanding Student Scholarship from Louisiana Tech and has been accepted to the university's honors program, where he plans on majoring in political science and Spanish.
Pavleszek, the fourth co-valedictorian, is the daughter of Tibor and Karen Pavleszek, of Prairieville. She participated in Beta Club as treasurer and secretary, National Honor Society as vice president, Rho Kappa Honor Society, Spanish Club, Science Club, and the Talented and Gifted Program. She also participated in club volleyball and was on Dutchtown High’s volleyball team where she served as team captain, leading her team to a district championship in 2017 and the state semifinals in 2018. Other accomplishments included Composite Academic All-State Team in 2018, AP Scholar with Distinction, Student of the Year nominee, prom court, homecoming court nominee and Gallant Griffin. She participated in ConnecTeens at Volunteer Ascension. She was offered the following scholarships: Purdue University- Presidential Scholar, $40,000; University of Minnesota Twin Cities-National Scholarship, $60,000; Iowa State-Adventure Award, $32,000; and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute-Leadership Award, $102,000. She plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology and major in mechanical engineering.
Co-salutatorians Mason and Peno graduate with a 4.6 GPA.
Mason is the daughter of Craig and Sommer Mason, of Geismar. She was a four-year member of Dutchtown High Cheer Team, where she was varsity cheer captain and UCA All-American. Her squad was two-time State Cheer Champions and two-time High School National Cheer Champion runner-up. In addition, she participated in Day with the Docs and was in the Talented and Gifted programs for academics and theater. She was nominated Student of the Year and received the HOBY Leadership Award. She also received offers from five universities totaling $468,816. She has accepted Academic Merit Scholarships to attend the Sallie McDonald Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi, totaling $100,816. She plans on majoring in biology/pre-dental with a minor in business management.
Peno, a resident of Gonzales, is the daughter of Jason and Patricia Peno. She participated in various clubs, including Beta Club, National Honor Society, Science Club, Rho Kappa National Honor Society, Student Council and Quiz Bowl. In addition, she earned the Spanish Seal of Biliteracy. She was offered $136,260 in scholarship funds from Mercer University and $195,160 from the University of Denver. Her plans after graduation are to attend Mercer University in Georgia, where she will major in political science.