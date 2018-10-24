Music and dance add to the fun of Friday night football Advocate staff report Oct 24, 2018 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter Email Color guard members Daisy Savoy, left, and Hannah Armstrong practice for the halftime show of the Oct. 12 football game between St. Amant High School and Dutchtown High School. PROVIDED PHOTO BY NIGINA FOWLER Rishabh Malini performs 'Hey, Baby' with the St. Amant High School band. PROVIDED PHOTO BY NIGINA FOWLER Rachel Stewart, left, and Breanna Vinet wait to perform at the halftime show of the Oct. 12 football game between St. Amant High School and Dutchtown High School. PROVIDED PHOTO BY NIGINA FOWLER Taylor Hooper, left, and Kristen Avertt wait for their cue to play the fight song. PROVIDED PHOTO BY NIGINA FOWLER Karley Zeringue, left, and Blayne Gautreau set up props for the halftime show during the Oct. 12 football game between St. Amant High School and Dutchtown High School. PROVIDED PHOTO BY NIGINA FOWLER Facebook Twitter Email Print Save A football game in The Pit is not complete without a performance from the St. Amant High School band, which recently performed during the East Ascension game. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags St. Amant High School Dutchtown High School View comments Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Ascension Weekly News Would you like to receive other news alerts? Signup today! Sign up Manage your lists Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Darlene Denstorff225.336.6952Online submission orContact by e-mail To place a death notice: Obituary department225.388.0289Online submission orContact by e-mail For delivery issues: Circulation department225.388.0200Contact by e-mail For ad inquiries: Contact Paul Demouy225.388.0701Send an e-mail Christie Lemoine225.388.0256Send an e-mail For legal advertising: Legal notices department225.388.0128 orContact by e-mail To place an ad in the Classifieds section: Classified department225.383.0111Online submission or Contact by e-mail To place a wedding or engagement announcement: 225.388.0738Online submission orContact by e-mail Send mail to P.O. Box 588 Baton Rouge, LA 70821