St. James and Assumption Parish became the latest parishes Wednesday in the Baton Rouge area to meet health benchmarks that could clear the way for bars to reopen, new health data show.
St. James officials had gotten authorization to open bars last month only to have it pulled back hours later after state bar licensing officials conferred with the state Department of Health.
Since then, Ernest Legier Jr., the state alcohol and tobacco control commissioner, has said the various departments involved in the bar reopening process had met and improved the communication flow for those weekly decisions.
Under Gov. John Bel Edwards' Phase 3 rules, parishes with 5% or less test positivity over two consecutive weeks can seek to have their bars, daiquiri shops and breweries reopen for on-premises alcohol consumption.
With the looser rules, bars and other alcohol-serving establishments can operate with table service at 25% capacity with up to 50 patrons until 11 p.m. Other restrictions also apply. Before those changes take effect, however, the parishes must opt-in with the state ATC and receive the state office's blessing.
While waiting for positivity rates to drop, the Assumption Parish Police Jury authorized the parish to opt in in advance about two weeks ago and has already sent that request to the ATC, said John Boudreaux, parish homeland security director.
Police Jury President Jeff Naquin couldn't be immediately reached Wednesday.
Iberville Parish was the first to reopen bars nearly two weeks ago in the Baton Rouge area and three more joined that parish last week: East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes.
On Wednesday, St. James Parish had two consecutive weeks of 1.6% positivity, while Assumption Parish had two consecutive weeks of 2.3% positivity. The two weekly periods extended from Sept. 17 to Sept. 30.
The positivity rate shows the share of positive tests in a given batch of testing.
Health experts say the percentage is one measure of viral spread but also an indicator of the penetration of testing efforts into the community. All things being equal, increased testing should lead to lower positivity rates as long as the rate of viral spread isn't increasing.
Ascension and West Feliciana parishes logged their first weeks of sub-5% positivity, setting up the chance next week for bars to reopen with another strong week of data.
In neighboring Livingston Parish, bar re-openings are at least another two weeks away as positivity rose from 6.6% to 7.1% week to week.
East Feliciana Parish met the two-week health benchmarks last week and continued that trend on Wednesday. The parish's positivity declined further in the latest week of data, falling from 2.8% to 1.1% for the week of Sept. 24 to 30.
The parish has not opted in to Phase 3, however, the ATC says.
Under state rules, parishes that have reopened bars and then had positivity rates rise back up must close bars again if that rate surpasses 10% or more for two consecutive weeks. Bars can't reopen until rates come back down at or below the 5% threshold for another two consecutive weeks.
None of the Baton Rouge-area parishes that have already had bars reopen have surpassed the 10% threshold but two, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee, have seen increases in the latest week, Sept. 24 to 30. West Baton Rouge's rate rose from 3.7% to 5.6% week to week.
Plaquemines Parish southeast of New Orleans has broken the 10% threshold for one week, rising from 8.5% to 11.3% week to week. Another bad week could force bar closures again.
The state Department of Health publishes weekly positivity percentages only on Wednesdays and has a one-week lag in its reporting.
The department also publishes raw data daily on its website, from which parish-level positivity percentages can be calculated, but health and ATC officials said it is the positivity percentages published weekly and displayed on a map inside a statewide online dashboard that must be used to determine if bars in a parish can reopen.
Positivity numbers can't be rounded down to achieve the right to opt in to Phase 3, ATC officials said.