Ascension household hazardous materials collection day
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa reminds everyone that parish government will be accepting household hazardous waste at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 18.
The event is free for Ascension Parish residents.
Residents are asked to use the Ashland Road entrance and go to Barn 6.
Accepted are items such as tires, appliances, electronics, batteries and paint.
Not accepted are explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum and plastic.
This event is reserved for Ascension Parish residents only, so participants should be prepared to show proper ID, which includes residential street address.
For more information, call Melissa Sullivan at (225) 450-1506.
Library's outreach meetings underway
Ascension Parish Library’s Outreach Vehicle rolls into spring, bringing a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to a location near you. Make the most of the season and bring the family to visit the Outreach Vehicle at parks and community centers across the parish.
Oak Grove Community Center: Thursday, May 16, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tureau’s Grocery Store: Friday, May 17, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Darrow Community Center: Friday 17, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Church Donaldsonville: Thursday, May 23, 2 p.m., to 4 p.m.
Rouses Market-Duplessis: Thursday, May 23, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Donaldsonville Senior Apartments: Friday, May 24, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Lemanville Park: Friday, May 24 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Outreach vehicle will continue to visit local senior living facilities, too.
Magnolia Assisted Living: Tuesday, May 21, 2 p.m.
Chateau D’Ville: Friday, May 31, 10:30 a.m.
Veterans Day program set
On Monday, May 27, the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation will host a Memorial Day observance at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park, Gonzales.
The Veterans Park is at 612 S. Irma Blvd., next to Ascension Parish Library.
Hundreds are expected around the Park Amphitheater to remember the soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country so that we may continue to live our lives in freedom, organizers said in a news release. This year's guest speaker is Richard "Rick" Webre, U.S. Army Retired Sergeant First Class, and director of the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Local organizations participating in the Memorial Day event include the American Legion Post 81 and Auxiliary, St. Amant High School Navy JROTC, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 725 and Associate Members, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 and Auxiliary, and Ourso Funeral Home.
Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony by Ascension Funeral Home.