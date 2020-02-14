The state Department of Environmental Quality broke the law and shirked its constitutional duty to protect the public and the environment, when the agency issued air permits for the Formosa Plastics complex in St. James Parish, despite the company's own modeling showing the plant would exceed federal air pollution standards, a new lawsuit says.
Building for months as an array of community and national environmental groups have fought the future plastics facility along each step of the regulatory path, the suit filed Friday in state district court likely sets the stage for an early legal fight to see whether the joint venture tied to the Taiwanese chemical manufacturer can go forward with construction amid a broader legal fight over the permits.
Officials with FG LA LLC, the joint venture of Formosa-related companies behind the project, said in a statement earlier this week that Formosa is expected to make its final investment decision for the $9.4 billion complex in this quarter or the next.
FG LA has said this month that early work has already begun on the site. The first phase of the complex's 10-year build-out is projected to be operational by 2025.
The suit brought by Rise St. James, Louisiana Bucket Brigade, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and others claims the complex proposed near the community of Welcome would release 800 tons of toxic pollutants and surpass federal air standards for harmful micro particulates and nitrogen oxides in poor, primarily minority communities already burdened with harmful air from existing industries.
The complex, the suit alleges, would also emit more greenhouse gases than 3.5 coal-fired power plants in a state already facing greater risks than many due to climate change-induced sea level rise.
The suit claims DEQ ignored those concerns and many others, including the possible effect on graves on the plant site and Formosa's poor environmental track record, in fashioning air permits that largely authorize what the company proposed and don't offer concrete ways to ensure its proposed technologies will even meet the standards Formosa wanted.
"In violation of the law, LDEQ failed to discharge its responsibility to protect the public health, environment, and public safety when it granted Formosa Plastics’ Permits," the suit alleges. "Unless the Court reverses that decision, the public will bear the serious risks of harm from LDEQ’s decision."
The suit was filed Friday in 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge, the groups said. The Baton Rouge jurisdiction is where challenges must be filed to DEQ's regulatory actions anywhere in the state.
Called the Sunshine Project, the complex along the Mississippi River corridor and within sight of the Sunshine Bridge would create 1,200 permanent jobs, 8,000 construction jobs, $500 million in local spending and tens of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue, despite hefty exemptions, the company says.
The project has been touted by Gov. John Bel Edwards, his economic development officials and past St. James Parish officials as an important economic win for the state.
The plaintiffs, who also include the environmental groups the Sierra Club, Healthy Gulf and Earthworks, have asked a judge to vacate the 15 permits associated with the plant, halt all actions authorized under the permits and force DEQ to reevaluate the emissions limits.
Some of the same groups sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in federal court in Baton Rouge last month over wetlands permits for the nearly 2,400 acres of farm and swamp that FG LA, the Formosa affiliate, is eyeing for the complex.
But the air permits — 14 permits for individual production and support units at the complex and one permit looking at the overall impact — are collectively an important hurdle to start construction, serving essentially as the state's permission to run the future complex.
The permits are akin to getting permission to release exhaust from the tail pipe of a car with a combustion engine. Without that permission, the car, or the plant in this case, can't operate.
"LDEQ doesn't care about people's lives. They should have consulted the citizens of St. James, not the public officials, before approving these permits," said Sharon Lavigne, founder and president of RISE St. James. "It just tells me that people in higher office can do what they want and poison an entire African American community."
Greg Langley, spokesman for DEQ, said Friday the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation.
Janile Parks, a spokeswoman for FG La, wasn't immediately able to comment Friday on the suit, but the company has said in the past that it will meet all state and federal regulatory requirements and has promised to make investments in the surrounding community and offer job training programs for its residents.
Among several criticism of the air permitting process, the environmental groups point out that Formosa's own air modeling, which the groups alleged was inadequate and downplayed risk, showed the plant would contribute to exceedances of federal air standards in northern St. James Parish and should be forced prevent the predicted breaches of air limits.
According to the suit, the model found the air around the plant would reach nearly 1.5 times the 24-hour federal standard for fine particulates. The Formosa model also found the federal one-hour standard for nitrogen oxides would be more than doubled.
Fine particulates are particles that are 30 times smaller that the width of a human hair or even smaller. They can lodge in the lungs and are believed to contribute to respiratory and cardiovascular problems. Nitrogen oxides are created from burning fuel and can also contribute to respiratory problems, including asthma. Nitrogen oxides also can help form acid rain and harmful ground-level ozone.
In its Jan. 6 basis of decision laying out rational for granting the air permits, DEQ didn't dispute that Formosa's model predicted standards for those federal "criteria pollutants" would be exceeded.
But the agency said that Formosa's model made its calculations based on maximum emissions levels, thus a worst case scenario that was also combined with worst-case weather conditions. DEQ said that scenario was "a circumstance that is improbable at best and, given the numbers of sources modeled, likely never to occur."
DEQ added the areas that would receive the predicted air pollution were all industrial areas with no residences but, in any case, the air pollution exceedances exist without Formosa's contribution to them and that Formosa's contribution is minimal.
In the suit, the environmental groups attempted to address DEQ's conclusions by asserting the agency was applying "an extra-legal" regulatory regime that violates Clean Air Act and DEQ's own rules.
Story developing ...