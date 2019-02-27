The royal court of the Krewe de Halcyon was presented during the krewe's ball on Feb. 16 at La Maison de Bella in Prairieville.
Donations for the March of Dimes were collected at the ball, which had a “Las Vegas Casino Night” theme.
Craig and Ericka Gremillion, the 2019 king and queen, were honored along with their royal court, dukes and duchesses: Kenny and Ameé Foster; Jason and Jennifer McClanahan; and Brian and Natalie Glover.
Princess Morgan Elisabeth Howard was presented and escorted by her father, Chris Howard.
The Krewe de Halcyon was founded by Vickie Hall, Brandy Pitre and Nichole Sitz. The organization’s core values are charity, family, fun and fulfillment year-round, a news release said.
The krewe has participated in and supported charitable fundraisers within Ascension Parish and surrounding areas since its inception. During 2018, it participated in the Gonzales Veterans Day Parade; attended Ascension Veterans Association meetings; participated and raised money for Ryan’s Sickle Cell Anemia, St. Jude and Wreaths Across America; and prepared and donated personal hygiene bags for the homeless with notes of encouragement.
Krewe de Halcyon was also a sponsor of the Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation, Jambalaya Festival and The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing for a Cause fundraiser. To learn more about the krewe, visit www.krewedehalcyon.com.