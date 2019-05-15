Ascension Catholic Bulldogs fall in baseball semifinals
The Ascension Catholic baseball season ended with an 8-3 loss to Opelousas Catholic in the LHSAA state tourney in Sulphur.
The Bulldogs were Division IV state champs in 2018 and lost in the semifinals in 2017. The three-year run by the Bulldogs has not gone unnoticed by the coaching staff. “This senior group has been to Sulphur three times and really set the standards for future teams here at Ascension Catholic," coach Todd Landry said.
Opelousas Catholic jumped out to a 2-0 lead early but the Bulldogs came back to tie in the third inning when J.B. Broussard drove in two runs with a hard-hit ball that was misplayed at second base.
The Vikings went ahead 4-2 against Bulldog ace Tre Medine in the fourth inning. Ascension Catholic came back to score to make it 4-3 heading to the fifth. Jai Williams relieved Medine and the Vikings continued to put pressure on the Bulldog defense by adding three runs to make it 7-3.
Hunter Walker came out of the bullpen in the sixth and gave up one run for the final tally of 8-3.
“Give credit to Opelousas Catholic, as their pitcher was really good and they put constant pressure on us offensively," Landry said.
Rodney Blanchard led the Bulldog offense with two hits, while William Dunn and Jacob Dunn added extra base hits.
The loss ended the season for a large senior class that helped produce many memories for Ascension Catholic. “It didn’t end where we wanted it to, but we had a great year and fell a little short," Landry said. "This was a great group to coach: They were always ready to compete, our future is bright."
Ascension Catholic finished 28-7 and returns a solid nucleus plus some newcomers who will continue the tradition of championship baseball.
All-District baseball
The District 10-3A All-District baseball team includes three players from Donaldsonville High School: seniors Tim Campbell and Tre’von Mitchell, both utility, on the first team; and junior Trevon Dunn, an infielder, on the second team.