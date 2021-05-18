The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 29-May 6:
May 6
Cargo, Vanshannon Keyon: 37313 White Road, Prairieville; Age, 30; fugitive-other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Caldwell, Constance M.: 211 Daggs St.; Age, 39; bond revocation, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, reckless operation, registration certificates, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, no motor vehicle insurance, license plates issued to manufacturers-wholesalers-or distributors, failure to appear-bench warrant
Lamieux, Christina Marie: 5524 Madison Avenue, Baton Rouge; Age, 39; theft less than $1,000
Stafford, Carla Leeann: 41015 Mazoch Road, Gonzales; Age, 33; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Yanez-Beruete, Henry Angelo: address unavailable; Age, 20; aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, drag racing and racing on public roads
Gaudin Sr., Shane Paul: 13212 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age, 49; vehicle license required, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams , possession of heroin
Stout, Melvin Curlis: 11072 Conner Road, Geismar; Age, 49; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
May 7
Lane, Coty: 758 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age, 33; battery of a dating partner, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Brown, Natkisha: 6268 Rev. Thomas Drive, Convent; Age, 31; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 , battery of a dating partner
Felton, Rayne: 929 S. Ashley Ave., Gonzales; Age, 50; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Dinino, Gene Paul: 206 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age, 35; in for court, aggravated assault, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, illegal carrying of weapons, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Landry, Katlyn M.: 1501 La. 77, Belle Rose; Age, 25; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, probation violation parish, in for court
Buchanan, Adrian R.: 37167 Audubon Park Ave., Geismar; Age, 42; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Garza, Martin Sifuentes: 15133 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville; Age, 40; obscenity, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Halker, Brant Marion: 44484 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant; Age, 45; simple robbery
Colson, Adam Brian: 42427 Ivy Lessard Road, Gonzales; Age, 34; parole violation, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery
May 8
Gaudin Jr., Shane P.: 13216 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age, 26; parole violation, resisting an officer, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 , unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Moran, Caleb Paul: 17325 Penn Blvd., Prairieville; Age, 32; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation,
Harvey, Randy Tyrone: 501 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville; Age, 50; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Jacob, Terrance Levar: 225 Homewood Place, Reserve; Age, 42; expired motor vehicle inspection, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, violations of registration provisions, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (fentanyl)
Salsman, Patrick Ray: 42577 Lori Road; Age, 46; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana , prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal carrying of weapons
Rouyea, Zackary Paul: 12444 George Lambert Road, St Amant; Age, 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
May 9
Prater, Wendell Troy: 38160 Springwood Ave., Prairieville; Age, 48; domestic abuse battery
Gaines, Taryn Denae: 11189 Rip Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age, 25; simple battery, domestic abuse battery
Mason, Bobby Paul: 205 W. Second St., Donaldsonville; Age, 40; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), possession of marijuana second, no driver's license on person, no seat belt
Jones, Demone D.: 1623 Jill St., Donaldsonville; Age, 22; theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, driver must be licensed, traffic-control signals
May 10
Holsomback, Jobe Lynn: 14039 Young Road, Gonzales; Age, 43; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Welch, Laney Keith: 912 W. New River Extension, Gonzales; Age, 51; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Stokes, Christian Arden: 3842 Country Hill, Baton Rouge; Age, 24; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Brown, Alton: 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age, 54; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Medley, Victoria Lee: 48024 Rogers A Road, St. Amant; Age, 47; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (lorazepam), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin
Tyson, Susan: 14057 Ceazer Road, Gonzales; Age, 56; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
May 11
Patterson, Alizante: 1788 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose; Age, 20; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated battery
Tackno Jr., Leroy: 37077 John St., Geismar; Age, 43; security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Byrd, Jaren Jakobi: 1017 Beech St., Laplace; Age, 19; resisting an officer, simple battery, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Winfrey, Patrick Jamal: 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; Age, 23; aggravated assault with a firearm , failure to appear-bench warrant, indecent behavior with juveniles
May 12
Gaudin, Morgan L.: 22112 Chinquipin St., Maurepas; Age, 26; violations of protective orders, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Zachary, Christopher Landon: 13232 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age, 24; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Scott, Casey Lee: 18094 Conthia St., Prairieville; Age, 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Leblanc, Leroy Juniors: 3137 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville; Age, 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Fontenot, Austin, 239 Shelby Road, Pierre Part; Age, 38; state probation violation
Fairbanks, George D.: 10541 Cessna St., Gonzales; Age, 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, residential contractor fraud $5,000 to $25,000
Wilson, Wendy Gayle: 3916 Choctaw Road, Brusly; Age, 48; theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Bradford, Anthony: 41149 La. 42, Prairieville; Age, 32; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; Age, 31; hold for other agency, criminal trespass/all other simple assault, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
May 13
Sterling, Michael Lewis: 14175 Mire Road, Gonzales; Age, 56; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jacobson Jr., Jeffrey Arnold: 4 Mccraney Lott Road, Poplarville, Mississippi; Age, 46; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts fugitive-other state jurisdiction