Supporters of the American Cancer Society Relay for Life wore purple March 1 as a reminder of the event, which raises money to save lives from cancer.
Through March, the Paint the Town Purple campaign will include mounting purple-themed displays in storefronts, swapping out white light bulbs for purple ones, putting purple bows on mailboxes and front doors, and selecting days for everyone to wear purple at work or school.
During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.
The Ascension Parish Relay for Life will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. To register, visit relayforlife.org or call (800) 227-2345.