East Ascension High School teachers Jaimie McQuarn and Daniel Lambert with new lab equipment from Shell and the National Science Teachers Association.

East Ascension High School teachers Jaimie McQuarn and Daniel Lambert were recently named as the national grand-prize winners at the high school level of the Shell Science Lab Challenge, sponsored by Shell and administered by the National Science Teachers Association.

They won $10,000 in new lab equipment and an additional $5,000 of support to attend the NSTA National Conference on Science Education in St. Louis, Missouri, April 11-14. 

Proposals for lab enhancement were presented by K-12 science teachers in school districts near Shell facilities. Regional winners submitted videos outlining how a school science lab makeover would enhance learning for a freshman environmental science class.

McQuarn and Lambert used the $10,000 reward to purchase digital microscopes, coding calculators and inquiry kits.

