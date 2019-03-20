East Ascension High School teachers Jaimie McQuarn and Daniel Lambert were recently named as the national grand-prize winners at the high school level of the Shell Science Lab Challenge, sponsored by Shell and administered by the National Science Teachers Association.
They won $10,000 in new lab equipment and an additional $5,000 of support to attend the NSTA National Conference on Science Education in St. Louis, Missouri, April 11-14.
Proposals for lab enhancement were presented by K-12 science teachers in school districts near Shell facilities. Regional winners submitted videos outlining how a school science lab makeover would enhance learning for a freshman environmental science class.
McQuarn and Lambert used the $10,000 reward to purchase digital microscopes, coding calculators and inquiry kits.