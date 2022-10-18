Around the field, update on high school football
Division 1 Non-Select:
No.15 Dutchtown (4-2) at St. Amant
No. 19 East Ascension (3-4) hosts Denham Springs
No. 22 St Amant (3-4) hosts Dutchtown
Notes:
Dutchtown is on a four-game winning streak and has back-to-back shutouts.
EA hosts Denham Springs, both teams are undefeated in district.
Division 3 Non-Select:
No. 30 Donaldsonville (3-4) hosts St. James
Notes:
The Tigers host their rival, St James, these teams are separated by a street on the parish line.
Division 4 Select:
No. 11 Ascension Catholic (5-2) at Covenant Christian (at Nicholls State)
No. 33 Ascension Christian (0-7) hosts East Iberville
Notes:
Ascension Catholic has back-to-back shutouts to start district play.
Ascension Christian has had several key injuries this season, limiting its roster.
Volleyball:
Division 1:
No. 3 Dutchtown (22-8)
No. 9 St. Amant (16-8)
No. 18 East Ascension (16-14)
Notes:
The Griffins are undefeated in district, and everyone has Oct. 24 circled, a trip to St. Amant. The Gators lost in 3 games to the Griffins in early October.
Division 4:
No. 32 Donaldsonville (1-4)
Division 5:
No. 7 Ascension Catholic (16-13)
No. 25 Ascension Christian (7-12)
Notes:
The Bulldogs split with Riverside and will share the district title with the Rebels, pending some remaining district games. The Bulldogs will face Ben Franklin (25-4) and St. Amant (16-8) on Saturday, this will be two extremely tough matches as the playoffs approach.
Ascension Parish Middle School Football Roundup
Week 7 Results:
Galvez 30, Central 6
Lake 44, Lowery 0
Bluff 18, Prairieville 0
St. Amant 18, Gonzales 0
Records:
St. Amant 6-0
Lake 5-2
Dutchtown 4-2
Galvez 4-2
Prairieville 3-3
Bluff 3-3
Gonzales 2-4
Central 1-5
Lowery 0-7
Team of the Week: Bluff Bears
Head Coach: Keith Childress
Record: 3-3
Top Players: Carter Heddon, Brooks Bumstead, Jacob Monson, Colby Moore, Logan Breaux, Braeden Beck, Derion Thomas
Bluff is relatively new program that is continuing to grow each year, and the progression has been noticeable.
“Our team has come a long way in a short amount of time that we have existed," Childress said.
Childress, in his third year at Bluff, is a veteran coach with 17 years of high school coaching experience. With relative small roster compared with some other schools, the Bears make no excuses each week. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of my eighth-grade ‘iron man’ guys. This group will always be remembered as the players that started it all at Bluff,” Childress said.
Top players that have made an impact are Carter Heddon, Brooks Bumstead, Jacob Munson, Colby Moore, Logan Breaux, Braeden Beck and Derion Thomas.
“I had a feeling that when this group was in sixth grade, they had what it took to be successful," the coach said.
Childress has coached in the parish for nine years and at the high school level at some private schools as well, so he knows what it takes to be successful.
“When I came to the middle school level, I did not realize how competitive it was. The quality of coaches in the parish are good as I faced at the high school level,” Childress said.
Being a new school, it will take some time to see some of these kids move on to play high school, but Childress has no doubt it will happen.
“We have made a small footprint on our feeder, Dutchtown, sending players like Highland Rentz, Shawn Lovely, Dawson LeBlanc and Gideon Ashley to name a few,” said Childress.
From the sound of it, Childress realizes how special it is to teach and coach in Ascension parish. “This league is outstanding, and I am happy to be a part of it,” Childress said.