It’s not too late to register for Ascension Parish Library’s summer reading program, Tails and Tales.
Visit myAPL.beanstack.org to sign up and for more information on the program before the July 31 deadline. Visit www.myapl.org for a full calendar of events or pick one up at your library location.
Selected events for kids and teens in July:
Thursday, July 1
Michelle’s Magical Poodles 10:30 a.m. at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville.
Learn the secrets of teaching a dog to jump through a hoop, fetch and retrieve, dance and more. Michelle and her magical poodles present an entertaining and educational experience learning all about dogs. The program includes a history of dogs, animal awareness and safety, and the importance of service dogs. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited.
Bingo Day: 2 p.m. in Dutchtown
Play multiple rounds of traditional bingo. Designed for kids ages 6- 8. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited, and registration is required. Call or visit the library to register.
Friday, July 2
Michelle’s Magical Poodles: 2 p.m. in Veteran’s Memorial Park, South Irma Boulevard, Gonzales, next to Ascension Parish Library.
Tuesday, July 6
Bingo Day: Bingo, 2 p.m. in Donaldsonville library branch.
Wednesday, July 7
Story time: 10 a.m. in Gonzales and Donaldsonville
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. in Galvez and Dutchtown
Ascension Parish Library story times are interactive and promote early literacy skills. Story time is an opportunity for getting wiggles out and socializing. The Galvez and Dutchtown locations will hold two sessions each to accommodate anticipated audiences. Both sessions will feature the same stories and songs, so choose the time that is more convenient for you. Designed for kids ages 5 and younger. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited.
Thursday, July 8
Bingo Day: 10:30 a.m. in Galvez
Tuesday, July 13
Christmas in July Make & Take: 6 p.m. in Donaldsonville
Forget about the summer heat and step into the library for some Christmas in July. View "A Charlie Brown Christmas" while making three holiday crafts to get you in the Christmas spirit. For kids ages 3-5. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited.
Wednesday, July 14
Story time: The Galvez and Dutchtown locations will hold two sessions each to accommodate anticipated audiences. Both sessions will feature the same stories and songs. For kids ages 5 and younger. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited.
Saturday, July 17
Christmas in July Make & Take: 2 p.m. in Gonzales
Tuesday, July 20
Christmas in July Make & Take: 2 p.m. in Galvez
Wednesday, July 21
Story time: 10 a.m. in Gonzales and Donaldsonville and 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. in Galvez and Dutchtown. Both sessions will feature the same stories and songs. For kids ages 5 and younger. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited.
Thursday, July 22
Christmas in July Make & Take: 2 p.m. in Dutchtown