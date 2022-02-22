A group of volunteers with Leadership Ascension are breathing new life into the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville.
The D'Ville Shooting Stars team, one of the Leadership Ascension teams charged with working on a local service project, decided to tackle the center's worn floors and other improvements at the aging center.
The center, built in 1974, is used by the Ascension Parish Recreation Department for its basketball league and other recreation events. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the center was used for weddings, family reunions, high school graduation parties, plays and various other social events, said Mayor Leroy Sullivan. The building was used after Hurricane Gustav by emergency and utility crews. The center includes a gym floor, small kitchen, stage, lobby and offices.
Sullivan said he met with the group after its members expressed interest in doing a project in Donaldsonville. Once he mentioned the Lemann Center, the group hit the ground running.
Sullivan brought the leadership team to the center and "they pulled out tape measures and began formulating a plan right there on the gym floor.
"We talked about a need for a new floor to replace the hard floor it has now and how much work would be needed to restore the center," he said.
Team member Ann Booth said the leadership team hopes to create a quality gymnasium facility open for public use where underserved youth can participate in activities and feel proud when other communities visit their facility.
The community would be able to utilize the gym for basketball leagues and hosting tournaments and drawing revenue to local hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the community, she said.
"Our primary objective is to install a new basketball court floor and paint the gym area from ceiling to floor. If possible, we would like to add a kids’ corner, update the bathrooms, renew the gym lighting, add new basketball goals and scoreboards," a letter from the leadership team states.
Retired businessman Jay Lemann, whose family originally owned the property, said he's pleased the building with his family's name is being restored. The Lemann family owned a large parcel of property in and around the city. In 1914, the family donated some of the property to the South Louisiana Fair Association, which operated a large fair each year. The fair ended in the 1960s and the fair association donated some of the land to the city to build a community center. Ten years ago, Lemann said, Ascension Parish government leaders purchased the property around the Lemann Center for recreational facilities.
The group hopes to raise $200,000 by May 1 to fund the project.
The city, the mayor said, plans to make roof repairs and other updates to the center.
The Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce began its Leadership Ascension program in 1995 to educate and prepare future leaders within the parish.
To learn more about the project or to donate, email Dvilleshootingstars@gmail.com for additional information.
The D’Ville Shooting Stars includes:
- Kara Anderson, Weichert Realtors - Villar & Company
- Ann Booth, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Milton Cayette, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
- Debra Gaudin, City of Gonzales
- Josh Guitreau, Shell Chemical
- Wes Moreau, Essential Federal Credit Union
- Melissa Pourciau, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, APAC
- Rhonda Turner, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court