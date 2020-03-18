At Dutchtown High School, in Geismar, students in Andrea Hughes' Spanish class are preparing for the Advanced Placement test in Spanish Language and Culture using online resources paid for with a $1,000 grant from The Ascension Fund.
Hughes used the grant funds to purchase e-courses from FluencyMatters.com and licenses for VocesDigital.com for her students. Hughes was looking for an engaging way to help students improve their fluency in reading, writing and speaking a second language.
The program allows students to self-assess their progress in Spanish with interactive online activities. Students listen to native speakers, read culturally appropriate texts and are able to record themselves responding to prompts. Hughes uses the programs to track her students’ progress to individualize her lessons to better meet the needs of her students.
Hughes says the resources have provided student David Kobe with an opportunity to listen to Spanish at home and have allowed student Jaela Drumgole to personalize her learning, according to a news release.
Funds for this grant were provided by the Claire Carline Memorial through the Ascension Fund. The Gonzales Rotary Club established The Ascension Fund in 1991 as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools. Teacher grants of $500 or $1,000 and school impact grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis.