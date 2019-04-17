Thursday

Menu: Easter Special — Roast pork with gravy, cabbage, candied sweet potatoes, white dinner roll, coconut bar

Spring Fling Easter Party: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales Center

Friday

Closed for the Easter Holiday

Monday

Menu: Smothered chicken, carrots, mashed potatoes, whole-wheat bread, fudge snack cake

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — Azalea Estates

Nutrition Ed-Southern Ag: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominoes: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Sausage and pinto beans with rice, steamed spinach, coleslaw, cornbread, fruit punch

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Tuna salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, lettuce/tomato/pickle, carrot pineapple salad, pickled beets, fruit

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Crafts: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

April 25

Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans with peppers, salad with dressing, dinner roll, apple cobbler

Pilates: 8 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Seated Volleyball: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — BCBS

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Birthday Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — Humana

Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Senior Day at the Capital

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

