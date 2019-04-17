Thursday
Menu: Easter Special — Roast pork with gravy, cabbage, candied sweet potatoes, white dinner roll, coconut bar
Spring Fling Easter Party: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales Center
Friday
Closed for the Easter Holiday
Monday
Menu: Smothered chicken, carrots, mashed potatoes, whole-wheat bread, fudge snack cake
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — Azalea Estates
Nutrition Ed-Southern Ag: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominoes: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Sausage and pinto beans with rice, steamed spinach, coleslaw, cornbread, fruit punch
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Tuna salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, lettuce/tomato/pickle, carrot pineapple salad, pickled beets, fruit
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Crafts: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
April 25
Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans with peppers, salad with dressing, dinner roll, apple cobbler
Pilates: 8 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Seated Volleyball: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — BCBS
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Birthday Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — Humana
Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Senior Day at the Capital