THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
BINGO DAY: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Picture bingo for grades pre K-1.
DOUGHNUT DAY PARTY: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Race doughnut delivery tracks, play Don't Drop the Doughnut, and munch on your favorite sweet treat. (225) 473-8052.
BINGO: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Traditional bingo for grades 2-5. (225) 647-3955.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
COLOR WAR: 4 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Arm yourself with colorful powder and get ready to get messy. Though color will eventually wash out of just about everything, be aware — you, your clothes, shoes and hair will leave different colors. T-shirts will be provided, but dress comfortably, in old clothing. For teens. (225) 622-3339.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT — "HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON": 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Call to register at (225) 473-8052.
STRANGER THINGS: 6 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Create fun projects and munch on snacks inspired by the hit Netflix series, "Stranger Things." Not familiar with the show? They'll be airing season 1, episode 1, to get you started. "Stranger Things" is rated TV-14 for some mild language and violence. (225) 673-8699.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
BINGO: 6:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. All ages are welcome for traditional bingo. (225) 647-3955.
FRIDAY
UNICORN PILLOWS: 10 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. Harness the magic of unicorns in s fancy pillow. For tweens in grades 4-8. (225) 622-3339.
ASTRONAUT TRAINING ACADEMY: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Get a jump on your space training. Practice gross and fine motor skills through a series of fun, physical, space activities. (225) 473-8052.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
COLOR WAR: 4 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library.
AFTER-HOURS ARCADE: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Join the library after it closes and try your luck at glow-in-the-dark mini golf, magnetic darts, giant board games, Nerf basketball, and Mario Kart. And since no arcade is complete without snacks, customize your popcorn with toppings at our snack station. (225) 647-3955.
SATURDAY
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offers a free boating course. Sign up at wlf.louisiana.gov/boating.
MAKE AND TAKE — POM-POM ALIENS: 9 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Make aliens using glitter pom-poms, pipe cleaners, googly eyes, and more. (225) 647-3955.
JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Frank Sotile Pavilion, Donaldsonville.
DOWNTOWN LIVE: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Crescent Park, downtown Donaldsonville. DJ Thriller will perform a free concert. Bring lawn chairs. No glass containers. For more information, call (225) 445-1383 or email lee@visitdonaldsonville.com.
MONDAY
INTRODUCTION TO WINDOWS 10:10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people with little of no computing experience. With hands-on practice, participants will become familiar with how to use the basic components of a computer, as well as how to open files and programs in Windows 10, the world's most popular operating system. (225) 647-3955.
STAR GAZING FUN: 10 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Stargaze with the StarWalk2 app, then make a kaleidoscope-telescope and a candy constellation game. Youth program. (225) 673-8699.
DOUGHNUT DAY PARTY: 2 p.m., Galvez Branch Party. For tweens. (225) 622-3339.
INTERACTIVE TOY STORY: 2 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Youth program. (225) 473-8052.
COFFEE SHOP: 4 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. For teens. (225) 473-8052.
NIGHT SKY ART: 4 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. For teens. (225) 647-3955.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT EXCEL: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with the uses of a spreadsheet and practice using the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2016. (225) 647-955.
TUESDAY
BINGO DAY: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Pre-K through 1st grade. Youth program. (225) 473-8052.
BINGO DAY: 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. 2nd through 5th grade. Youth program. (225) 473-8052.
GETTING A CIVIL SERVICE JOB: 1 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. (225) 647-3955. Peter Harris from Louisiana State Civil Service will help you navigate the civil service system from application to employment. (225) 647-3955.
MAKE AND TAKE — POM-POM ALIENS: 2 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. (225) 673-8699.
ANGER CONTROL TRAINING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., 1112A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. This program has been in use for over 30 years in schools, community agencies, juvenile institutions and other settings. Ten weeks at $10 per week. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or shamilton@apgov.us.
STRANGER THINGS: 4 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For teens. (225) 673-8699.
ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1112-A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. A 10-week class with an evidence-based and clinically proven curriculum that is accredited by the National Anger Management Association. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or shamilton@apgov.us. $10 per class.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
REFERENCE USA — BUSINESS SKILLS WORKSHOP: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Bill Carson,, Senior Sales Director with Infogroup, will present this seminar on ReferenceUSA, a business database containing up-to-date information on over 44 million businesses. To register, call (225) 622-3339.
UNICORN PILLOWS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. For teens. (225) 647-3955.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, all branches. For information, visit myapl.org.
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. (225) 622-3339.
RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY: 11 a.m., Burger King, 13455 La. 73, Geismar. Celebrate the grand re-opening of the newly remodeled Burger King.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Ascension Parish Library, Galvez, Gonzales and Dutchtown branches. For children ages 3-5. Children attend sessions without an adult to help foster their growing need for independence. For information, visit myapl.org or contact your local library.
REFERENCE USA — BUSINESS SKILLS WORKSHOP: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. A light lunch will be served. To register, call (225) 647-3955.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
DOUGHNUT DAY PARTY: 2 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. For tweens. (225) 647-3955.
KOKUSAIKA: 4 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. If you're interested in cosplay, anime, manga, gaming, etc., then this Japanese cultural club is for teens is for you. Open to all ages 12-18. Cosplay is welcome. Crafting is optional. (225) 647-3955.
SPACE JUNK: 4 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. (225) 622-3339.
June 6
INTERACTIVE TOY STORY: 10 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. Youth program. (225) 622-3339.
BABY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales and Dutchtown branches. Registration is required. For information, call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Preschool program.
LADY CHOPS: 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Youth program. (225) 473-8052.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
LADY CHOPS: 10:30 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Youth program. (225) 673-8699.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.